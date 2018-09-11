NCRPC Focus Group Meeting Wednesday

North Central Regional Planning Commission is assisting with a focus group meeting Wednesday afternoon in Marysville with a goal of improving local food systems in Marshall and Washington counties.

Local growers, grocers, and restaurant operators will contribute with ways to improve the local food system. Marshall County Partnership for Growth is coordinating the meeting. It follows news this week that Steve Gaydusek announced that he is liquidating his Blue Rapids grocery, Gators Hometown Foods. This is the second store to close this year, as Crome’s Hometown Foods was the last local grocer in Marysville, closed in January.

Citizens National Bank Greenleaf last week was top bid at a sheriff auction for the building that had housed a grocery for decades. J&R Market in Frankfort and J&J Market in Axtell remain the only two local groceries in Marshall county.