The Norton City Council September 5, 2018

September 5, 2018

The Norton City Council met in regular session Wednesday, September 5,

2018, at 5:30 p.m., with Mayor Jim Miller presiding. Council members

present were Jerry Jones, Mark Dewees, and Ron Briery. Dennis

Gilhousen was present by speaker phone. It was noted that Eric Smith,

Deputy General Counsel of the League of Kansas Municipalities, advised

that in accordance with the open meetings act, a council member can

attend by phone as long as it is a speaker phone so everyone at the

meeting can hear all discussions among all members. Gary Lacy and

Chriss McDiffett were absent. Others present were Robert Bowman, Dana

Paxton, Jody Enfield, Gerry Cullumber, Karen Griffiths, James Moreau,

and Darla Ellis. Jody Enfield led those present in the Flag Salute and

Chief Cullumber gave the invocation.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Mark Dewees to approve

the August 15, 2018 city council meeting minutes. Vote taken. Motion

carried.

The following building permits were presented:

Craig Knapp – $ 13,000 – Construct garage at 1113 N. 2nd

Ave.

Barb Goeken – $ 9,000 – Re-roofing at 815 N. First St.

Rick Schwab – $ 14,000 – Construct garage at 807 N. Jones

Almena St. Bank – $ 3,000 – Re-roof at 811 N. Wabash

Chief of Police Gerry Cullumber reported the Norton Community High

School received a threat aimed toward the school last week. The

Norton Police Department worked in conjunction with the Norton

Sheriff’s Department, and had a presence at all of the schools on

Friday. He thanked the Police Officers and the Sheriff’s Officers for

their assistance with this matter. He also reported on the PurpleWave

auction items which are currently listed, and stated the department is

reapplying for a JAG grant again this year.

City Administrator James Moreau gave an update on the Street

Improvement project and stated Woods Drive is the only street left to

complete. He also reported the south side of a portion of Washington

Street has been replaced, and the north side will be replaced as soon

as weather allows.

Jerry Jones asked about the possibility of getting speed radar signs

for Main Street, which tell how fast vehicles are going. Chief

Cullumber stated he will look into the cost of these signs.

Ron Briery stated the time is up for cleanup of the property at 406 S.

Second. The vehicles will be taken to the impound lot and the City

will abate the weeds and property as soon as time allows.

Ron Briery reported the City/County Airport has received federal

funding for 350′ of the north runway, with the grant funding 90% of

the project and the Airport injecting 10% of match funds. The

engineer is also putting an application together for 100% funding for

additional airport improvements. Motion was made by Ron Briery and

seconded by Jerry Jones to approve the Airport Board’s three year

goals for the Airport, which includes the Taxiway project. Vote

taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Mark Dewees to approve

Appropriating Ordinance #17 as a whole. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery to adjourn. Council adjourned at 5:40

p.m.