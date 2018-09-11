The Norton City Council September 5, 2018

September 5, 2018
The Norton City Council met in regular session Wednesday, September 5,
2018, at 5:30 p.m., with Mayor Jim Miller presiding. Council members
present were Jerry Jones, Mark Dewees, and Ron Briery. Dennis
Gilhousen was present by speaker phone. It was noted that Eric Smith,
Deputy General Counsel of the League of Kansas Municipalities, advised
that in accordance with the open meetings act, a council member can
attend by phone as long as it is a speaker phone so everyone at the
meeting can hear all discussions among all members. Gary Lacy and
Chriss McDiffett were absent. Others present were Robert Bowman, Dana
Paxton, Jody Enfield, Gerry Cullumber, Karen Griffiths, James Moreau,
and Darla Ellis. Jody Enfield led those present in the Flag Salute and
Chief Cullumber gave the invocation.
Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Mark Dewees to approve
the August 15, 2018 city council meeting minutes. Vote taken. Motion
carried.
The following building permits were presented:
Craig Knapp – $ 13,000 – Construct garage at 1113 N. 2nd
Ave.
Barb Goeken – $ 9,000 – Re-roofing at 815 N. First St.
Rick Schwab – $ 14,000 – Construct garage at 807 N. Jones
Almena St. Bank – $ 3,000 – Re-roof at 811 N. Wabash
Chief of Police Gerry Cullumber reported the Norton Community High
School received a threat aimed toward the school last week. The
Norton Police Department worked in conjunction with the Norton
Sheriff’s Department, and had a presence at all of the schools on
Friday. He thanked the Police Officers and the Sheriff’s Officers for
their assistance with this matter. He also reported on the PurpleWave
auction items which are currently listed, and stated the department is
reapplying for a JAG grant again this year.
City Administrator James Moreau gave an update on the Street
Improvement project and stated Woods Drive is the only street left to
complete. He also reported the south side of a portion of Washington
Street has been replaced, and the north side will be replaced as soon
as weather allows.
Jerry Jones asked about the possibility of getting speed radar signs
for Main Street, which tell how fast vehicles are going. Chief
Cullumber stated he will look into the cost of these signs.
Ron Briery stated the time is up for cleanup of the property at 406 S.
Second. The vehicles will be taken to the impound lot and the City
will abate the weeds and property as soon as time allows.
Ron Briery reported the City/County Airport has received federal
funding for 350′ of the north runway, with the grant funding 90% of
the project and the Airport injecting 10% of match funds. The
engineer is also putting an application together for 100% funding for
additional airport improvements. Motion was made by Ron Briery and
seconded by Jerry Jones to approve the Airport Board’s three year
goals for the Airport, which includes the Taxiway project. Vote
taken. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Mark Dewees to approve
Appropriating Ordinance #17 as a whole. Vote taken. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Ron Briery to adjourn. Council adjourned at 5:40
p.m.