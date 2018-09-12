Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/10/18

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with David E. Baier, Chairman and Robert S. Connell and Lynn Feldhausen members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by David E. Baier seconded by Lynn Feldhausen. Unanimous.

Steve Boyda, Marysville was present to observe the meeting.

County Counselor Coleman Younger met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to go into executive session for ten minutes at 8:35 a.m. to discuss matters of attorney client privilege with the County Counselor Coleman Younger present. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor met with the Board.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig informed the Board that the North road to Alcove Springs is closed and the South road will be the only entrance into the Kansas Rocks the Oregon Trail concert.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE

for beams and misc. steel

$19,586.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108859

Heartland Tires and Treads, Lincoln, NE

for tires

$831.80-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108852

Seneca Ready Mix, Inc., Seneca, KS

for concrete and delivery

$1,056.50-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108853

National Sign Company, Ottawa, KS

for 12 bridge closed signs

$755.28-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108856

Truck Repair Plus, Inc., Marysville, KS

for replace and repair brake chamber pods

$698.08-Recycling fund-P.O. # 108858

Truck Repair Plus Inc., Marysville, KS

for replacing transmission

$6,449.51-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108857

Newman Sign Company, Jamestown, ND

for 12 road closed signs

$603.60-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108855

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig informed the Board of another bridge closure in Logan Township on 5th Road between Sections 27 and 26.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to go into executive session for five minutes at 9:11 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson present. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Dave’s Body Shop, Marysville, KS

for vehicle repairs

$1,793.29-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5729

Dave’s Body Shop, Marysville, KS

for tires

$712.52-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5614

Meghan K. Voracek, Attorney, Seneca, KS

for contract attorney fee

$2,500.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5711

Steven A. Kraushaar, Attorney, Marysville, KS

for contract attorney fee

$2,500.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5710

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Sanofi Pasteur, Inc., Chicago, IL

for flu vaccine

$6,050.24-Health fund-P.O. # 5681

High Plains Power Systems, LLC., Topeka, KS

for generator repair and labor

$2,410.00-Health Building fund-P.O. # 5680

At 10.00 a.m. the Board of County Commissioners held the 2019 Budget Hearing. Steve Boyda, Marysville, Barb and Ken Kickhaefer, Marysville, County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker and Cindy Ingersoll, Marysville were present for the Budget Hearing.

Commissioner Feldhausen asked to remove the $40,000.00 in the County Attorney budget for the Assistant County Attorney.

The Board asked for any questions or comments from the public in attendance. Steve Boyda, Marysville and Barb and Ken Kickhaefer, Marysville made comment.

Lynn Feldhausen moved to remove the $40,000.00 from the County Attorney fund. Motion died for a lack of a second.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the presented budget of the proposed 51.007 mills with total expenditures of $15,428,845.00 and an Ad Valorem amount of $9,214,299.00. Motion carried. Commissioner Feldhausen voted no.

Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil met with the Board to discuss carpeting in the Helvering Center and presented the following bids for a new refrigerator.

Ott Electric, Marysville, KS

23 cubic ft. GE refrigerator – $1,829.00

25 cubic ft. GE refrigerator – $1,589.00

Dave’s Hardware, Axtell, KS

25 cubic ft. Whirlpool refrigerator -$1,350.00

25 cubic ft. Amana refrigerator – $1,250.00

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the purchase of the Amana refrigerator from Dave’s Hardware, Axtell, KS for $1,250.00. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the vouchers, as presented, and issue warrants from the respective funds. Unanimous.

County Appraiser Francine Crome met with the Board at their request.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to go into executive session for fifteen minutes at 11:25 a.m. with County Appraiser Francine Crome present. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of the session.

County Counselor Coleman Younger met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to go into executive session for ten minutes at 11:46 a.m. to discuss matters of attorney client privilege with County Counselor Coleman Younger present. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to adjourn at 11:57 a.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, September 17, 2018 starting at 8:30 a.m.