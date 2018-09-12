Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 9/10/18

The Marysville City Council met Monday. City Administrator Austin St. John presented revised plans for a 30 x 60-foot salt shed, with 110-foot adjacent drive for unloading proposed at the end of Walnut near the city shops. Options were discussed, and he will return with additional information. Low bid of Darrel Rohr for $25,500 was approved for porch repairs at the Koester House, Las Cabanas Restaurant.

The mayor urged the council to revisit a conversation regarding a storm water ordinance, as it relates to new development. The matter was previously discussed, but no action was taken. The mayor also asked council consensus regarding allowing golf carts and four-wheel utility vehicles on city streets. It is currently prohibited, but discussion considered options to relax the rules or enforce the law as is. No decision was rendered, and Todd Frye agreed to return with information gathered previously by the Police/Fire committee on the matter. Consensus was reached on a plan proposed by the Admin/Finance committee developing a revised pay scale, and incentive bonus program for city pool lifeguards. The discussion included whether or not to pay for certification costs.