Mitchell County Commissioners and Four County Meeting – 9/10/18

The Mitchell County Commissioners met on Monday morning. They adopted the Mitchell County Facility Security Plan, a 16-page document with the objective to reduce human injury, damage to property and the environment in the event of an emergency on county-owned property.

The Facility Security Plan offers county employees support and direction in times of any event outside the scope of their normal workday including an active shooter. The document will be distributed to all county employees.

Emergency Management Director Rick Horn said, “I hope to provide an educational element in the coming days, along with a facility assessment to ensure the safety of county employees and to see if we can implement any prevention efforts.”

The Mitchell County Facility Security Plan also calls for a yearly review of the plan along with an employee exercise or drill to the test the plan.

EMS Director Eric Hamel provided their activity report for the month of August. A total of 50 calls were responded to including 38 in the Beloit area, six in Cawker City, two in Tipton and Downs as well as one each in Hunter and Glasco.

Wednesdays were the busiest day on average for the month, constituting 39 percent of the total call volume. The service conducted 10 out of county transfers with nine to Salina and one to Wichita. The service billed a total of $80,961 for the month with an outstanding balance remaining payable of $21,024.

Hamel said they are still expecting delivery of a new ambulance this month, but they do not yet have a delivery date. Hamel added that one full time employee has elected to go to part time, and another part time employee had given notice their final day will be September 30.

Health Nurse Courtney Murrow announced that they are starting flu shots. It is best if interested parties call and make an appointment. She also discussed preliminary plans for the health fair to be held at a yet to be determined date in October.

Commissioner Tom Claussen accompanied by County Clerk Chris Treaster, Rick Horn and Heather Hartman traveled to Osborne to attend the third quarter four county meeting with commissioners and clerks from Jewell, Osborne and Smith Counties. Sanitarian Sherry Koster gave her update on activities and presented financial and informative documents for review.

I made a presentation to the group in an effort to improve and expedite public record communication with county law enforcement entities. It was conveyed that KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 News is here to help area law enforcement in any way we can by providing relevant information to the public as soon as possible, particularly in matters where there is concern for public safety.

This discussion with the four county commission representatives followed conversations with individual sheriffs who responded to requests to discuss the matter with us last week.

A system was proposed to make communication more expedient, efficient and less costly by utilizing electronic means to submit reports involving felony activity and injury accidents or incidents worked by the county.

There were no objections made the commissioners in attendance to any suggestions during the presentation. They agreed to take the requests back to their county sheriffs and encourage them to work more closely and effectively with local media in their law enforcement efforts.

An inquiry was also made by a sitting commissioner whether an independent prosecutor could be retained by the counties jointly to handle cases where circumstances dictate the necessity for someone other than a county prosecutor to handle certain cases. It was stated that there is a group of six counties in Western Kansas who have this type of back-up prosecutor available. Discuss was held, but no plans for action on the prospect were expressed.