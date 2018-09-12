Solomon Valley Community Foundation announces grant awardees

Over $52,000 was awarded to charitable projects in Mitchell County during the Solomon Valley Community Foundation’s fall grant cycle. Grants were funded through the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund and the Community Impact Fund for Solomon Valley.

The following organizations received funding:

City of Glen Elder/Waconda Baseball, $6,000 for additions and improvements to enhance the baseball field.

USD 272, $5,073 to support a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) classroom at Lakeside Elementary School.

Zion Lutheran Church, $5,000 to enhance the Zion Lutheran Church building to better serve the community.

Boost Ministries Foundation, $5,000 for seating, a copier and two laptops for their new building.

Knights of Columbus Tipton, $3,900 for new gutters and downspouts at the Tipton Community Center.

Beloit Youth Football, Inc., $3,750 for new equipment for the 2018 season.

Mitchell County Communities That Care, Inc., $3,500 for Missoula Traveling Children’s Theater Camp, which is free to all participants.

Beloit Chamber of Commerce, $3,000 for additional Christmas lighting installations in downtown Beloit.

Mitchell County Community Development, $2,800 to host a new media marketing training for local businesses.

City of Beloit, $2,737 for bleacher safety railings and two portable pitcher’s mounds at Cookie Field.

John’s Catholic School, $2,500 for new fitness equipment for the school weight room.

City of Beloit, $2,489 to build two mobility beds at the North Campus Community Garden for those with physical limitations.

Tipton Christian School, Inc., $1,796 to purchase a social emotional learning program for elementary level students.

Beloit Elementary PTO, $1,312 to purchase benches for the new playground.

Post Rock Humane Society, $1,181 to enhance development processes and education of pet adoption services.

Tipton Catholic High School, $862 for sports first aid bags and supplies.

American Legion Post #143, $535 for a ceremonial bugle for the American Legion to use at graveside services of veterans and during annual Memorial Day Services.

Smoky Hills Public Television, $500 to provide books to children enrolled in preschool at Beloit Elementary School and purchase broadcast rights to children’s educational television programs.

Beloit Area Chamber of Commerce, $500 to decorate the downtown district for the fall season.

Community foundation grants are also supported by contributions from the Thomas J. Schaffer Designated Fund.

The foundation’s next grant cycle will open December 1, with applications due February 1, 2019. For more information, visit http://solomonvalleycf.org/search-apply-for-a-grant/.

About Solomon Valley Community Foundation

Since 2013, the Solomon Valley Community Foundation has served as a vehicle for charitable giving, connecting donors with philanthropic causes they love. As an affiliate of the Greater Salina Community Foundation, SVCF is proud to serve the communities of Mitchell County. For more information, visit www.solomonvalleycf.org.