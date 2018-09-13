High School Seniors Invited to Compete in Rural Voices Contest

By
Derek Nester
-

BELOIT, KS, September 13, 2018 — High school seniors in North Central Kansas are invited to compete for a chance to win $850 by submitting a written essay or short video in the 2018-2019 Rural Voices Youth Contest. The North Central Regional Planning Commission (NCRPC), Beloit, Kansas, sponsors the contest and has awarded more than $20,000 to high school seniors from around the region since 2006.

Students submitting the top entry in each category will receive a cash award of $850 and be recognized with the John R. Cyr Rural Voices Award. The award is named in honor of Cyr who served for 22 years as NCRPC Executive Director. The winning entries will also be published on the NCRPC website. Entries are to be reflective of this year’s contest theme, which is “Rural Kansas…My Community.”

Any senior in high school who lives in or attends a school in the 12-county NCRPC service area is eligible to enter the contest — including the counties of Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Marshall, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic, Saline and Washington. A team option is also available for the video category. The deadline to submit an entry is November 30, 2018. Additional information and registration details are available at www.ncrpc.org/ruralvoices.

The NCRPC is committed to advancing rural Kansas through comprehensive planning and development services. Its primary service area includes 12 counties and 83 cities in North Central Kansas. For more information about the NCRPC, visit www.ncrpc.org.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester
http://www.radioretroactive.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 90 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

