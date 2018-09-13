USD 107 Rock Hills Board of Education – September 2018

President Lori Yelken called the regular meeting of the Board of Education for USD No. 107 to order at 7:01 P.M. Those present were: Janelle Greene, Todd Mauerhan, Lori Yelken, Lori Slate, Kenny Mizner, Bobi Fogo, Nadine Smith, Sam Meyers, Billie Cox, and Jennifer Urbaniak.

Todd Mauerhan moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to approve the agenda with the changes of removing item 2C – Approve Treasurer’s Report for June 2018, July 2018, & August 2018 and also removing item 3E – Sam Meyers & Jeremy Luedke, Superintendent Characteristics discussion with Board. Motion passed 6-0.

Todd Mauerhan moved, seconded by Janelle Greene, to approve the following Consent Agenda items:

Approve minutes of August 13, 2018, regular meeting and August 13, 2018, special meeting

Approve check register and transfers for August 2018 Superintendent Report – Nadine Smith:

SHESC Superintendents’ Council meeting notes: Hansen Foundation has teamed with the Eisenhower Center, Rolling Hills Zoo, and Kansas Cosmosphere to offer reverse field trips for NW Kansas students at no cost to districts. They are also funding Kansas Historical Society field trips to Pawnee Indian Museum and Hollenberg Pony Express Station free of fees with transportation costs reimbursed. RHES 5th grade has already been to Pawnee Indian Village for this opportunity. Dale Dennis reported to the superintendents that 2017 teacher pay data ranks Kansas at 40th in the nation, an improvement from 42nd in 2016. The next meeting is a joint meeting with North Central Region, Central Region, and Hays Region in Salina September 19.

The district leadership team met August 22 and discussed Year 1 KESA work by reviewing the OVT Summary Report and OVT Workbook. Mr. Meyers will plan at least two district site council meetings (one each semester). The team will begin writing and implementing action plans for the two district goals, relationships and responsive culture, at the next meeting September 26 in preparation for the OVT site visit October 1.

District Crisis Team met for a regular monthly meeting September 5. Agenda items included debriefing August 28 events and response; reviewing recent accomplishments and to-do list; discussing scheduling of required nine crisis drills and agenda items for October 3 meeting.

PreK-5 Principal Report – Nadine Smith:

Hearing, vision, and dental screenings have been completed as required by statute.

School pictures have been taken.

PLCs for K-1, 2-3, and 4-5 teachers are meeting 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Wednesday afternoon of each month. This month’s agenda includes establishing group meeting norms; discussing ways to extend learning beyond the classroom (field trips, reverse field trips, virtual field trips) without overlaps among grade levels; and discussing introduction, chapters one and two of 10 Success Factors for Literacy Intervention: Getting Results with MTSS in Elementary Schools. PLCs will also review curriculum for a spring math series adoption throughout the year and use analysis materials provided through KSDE to rank the curriculum products. Cross curricular/collaborative teaching and learning and project-based learning will be topics for future meetings.

Creede Repertory Theater, sponsored by Dane Hansen Foundation, will perform for students K-6 at 1:00 p.m. September 26 in the park, weather permitting. The Little Theater is the backup plan.

Ms. Smith has once again applied for the BC/BS of Kansas Healthy Habits for Life grant to help offset the cost of fresh fruits and vegetables snacks at RHES.

6-12 Principal Report – Sam Meyers:

The High School Band will be performing at the State Fair in Hutchinson on Wednesday 9/12

Students from the Senior class will be going to Concordia on Thursday 9/13 to take the testing phase of the Dane G. Hansen Scholarship.

Play try-outs will be held on Thursday, September 20

Facilities and Grounds Report – Bob Roush Monthly Bus Report – Bob Roush Approve BCBS Rates for 2018-2019 Tobacco and Nicotine Delivery Devices Policy – Second Reading

Motion passed 6-0.

Discussion Items:

A: Quarterly Technology Report – Billie Cox

Billie reported that all new projectors have been installed and training has been done on them. The broadcasting class has a new camera they received from a grant that is easier to upload to our YouTube channel. There have also been good reports on the new yearbooks.

Billie Cox left the meeting at 7:50 p.m.

B: Student Spring Assessment Reports – Nadine Smith & Sam Meyers

C: 2018 Senior Exit Surveys

D: Discussed future Strategic Planning & Long Range Goals Meetings

We will continue to cover strategic planning goals every month and each July we will set a facilities tour and planning session for capital improvements for the current year in August or September.

Brenden Wirth arrived to the meeting at 8:04 p.m.

Action Items:

A: Superintendent Search Characteristics Meeting Times for October 8, 2018:

7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. – Any Staff (Jr/Sr High Little Theater)

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – Patrons meeting in Jewell

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Patrons meeting in Burr Oak

12:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. – Administration Staff

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Patrons meeting in Mankato

3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Any staff (Elementary Cafeteria)

4:45 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Board of Education Members

Locations to be announced, please watch the Jewell County Record, local channels and our district Facebook page for official ad.

Bobi Fogo moved, Janelle Greene seconded, to approve this schedule. Motion passed 7-0.

The Board took a break at 8:21 p.m. and returned to open session at 8:34 p.m.

Lori Slate moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to enter into executive session at 8:35 p.m. to discuss matters affecting students and to return to open session at 8:39 p.m. The purpose of the executive session was to protect the privacy interests of those individuals discussed. Nadine Smith and Sam Meyers were invited into executive session. Motion passed 7-0.

The Board returned to open session at 8:39 p.m. There was no action resulting from this executive session.

Bobi Fogo moved, seconded by Brenden Wirth, to enter into executive session at 8:41 p.m. to discuss non-elected personnel and to return to open session at 8:46 p.m. The purpose of the executive session was to protect the privacy interests of those individuals discussed. Nadine Smith and Sam Meyers were invited into executive session. Motion passed 7-0.

The Board returned to open session at 8:46 p.m.

Lori Slate moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to approve Myriah Jacobs as the Assistant Junior Class Sponsor. Motion passed 7-0.

The next regular meeting of the USD No. 107 Board of Education will be Monday, October 8, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. at the Board Office located at 109 E. Main Street in Mankato, Kansas.

The USD No. 107 Board of Education will have a special meeting on Monday, October 8, 2018, at 4:45 p.m., with Gary Sechrist, KASB, at the Board Office located at 109 E. Main Street in Mankato, Kansas.

The regular meeting of the Board of Education for USD No. 107 adjourned at 8:48 p.m.