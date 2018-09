A fatality motorcycle accident was reported Saturday afternoon shortly before 2 p.m. a mile west of Frankfort on Highway K-9.

A passenger, 50-year-old Diane Thompson of Sterling, Nebraska was killed when the driver, 47-year-old Cameron Dodds of Washington, lost control, went into the ditch and overturned several times. He suffered disabling injuries and was taken to Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln. Neither was wearing a helmet.