Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/17/18

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with David E. Baier, Chairman and Robert S. Connell and Lynn Feldhausen members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by Robert S. Connell seconded by David E. Baier. Unanimous.

Steve Boyda, Marysville was present to observe the meeting.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Motorola Solutions, Chicago, IL

for radios at dispatch

$4,338.50-911 Special fund-P.O. # 5628

Midwest Mobile, St. Joseph, MO

for installation and hardware of radios in dispatch

$3,168.25-911 Special fund-P.O. # 5629

Haug Communications, Seneca, KS

for labor to reprogram 800 radios

$602.50-General (Emergency Management) fund-P.O. # 5732

Komtek Systems, Marana, AZ

for ag mailing

$3,400.00-Appraiser’s fund-P.O. # 5602

Underground Vaults & Storage, Hutchinson, KS

for lease rental fee for storage

$2,713.50-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5712

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig, Office Manager Sondra Klover and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor met with the Board.

Public Works Office Manager Sondra Klover met with the Board to discuss the need of 2 new computers in the Public Works Department. She presented the following bids.

Network Computer Solutions, Manhattan, KS-$3,864.69

NetworkPlus, Home, KS-$3,250.00

NetworkPlus, Home, KS-$4,566.00

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the bid for 2 computers and installation from NetworkPlus, Home, KS in the amount of $3,250.00. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Koch Excavating, Axtell, KS

for machine hire

$1,760.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108860

Networks Plus, Home, KS

for 2 computers with Office 365 installed and labor

$3,250.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108862

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig informed the Board that they are changing the order of bridge replacement moving the bridge in Blue Rapids City Township on Tumbleweed Road between Sections 10 and 15 before the bridge located on the County line in Cottage Hill Township on 5th Road.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to go into executive session for ten minutes at 9:10 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor present. Unanimous.

The Board approved Public Works Administrator Mike Craig putting an ad in the area newspapers for an additional employee.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the Tank Installation and Storage Lease between Home Sewer District No. 1 and Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC. Unanimous.

County Appraiser Francine Crome met with the Board at their request. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to go into executive session for ten minutes at 9:50 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with County Appraiser Francine Crome present. Unanimous.

The Board handed a letter of suspension of three days effective today, September 17, 2017 through Thursday, September 20, 2018 for County Appraiser Francine Crome.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the vouchers, as presented, and issue warrants from the respective funds. Unanimous.

County Appraiser Office Clerk Mendy Kellogg met with the Board at their request. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to go into executive session for ten minutes at 10:30 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with Mendy Kellogg present. Unanimous.

The Board handed a letter of termination as of September 17, 2018 to Mendy Kellogg, Appraiser Office Clerk.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to adjourn at 10:50 a.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, September 24, 2018 starting at 8:30 a.m.