Norton City Council Agenda For September 19, 2018

NOTE: At 5:00 p.m., the FHSU Docking Institute of Public Affairs will present the Economic Impact Report of Sebelius Reservoir on Norton County.

A G E N D A

September 19, 2018 — 5:30 p.m.

Roll Call

Flag Salute / Invocation

Approve September 5, 2018 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

Janice Ebner – $ 7,000 – Re-roofing at 513 N. Graves

Gene Brian – $ 6,000 – Construct dwelling addition at 705 N. Wabash

Gregg Glennemeier – $30,000 – Construct dwelling addition at 312 Ward Ave.

Jake Dodd – $ 100 – Install accessory building at 309 E. Lincoln

Joe Wray – $ 4,200 – Move in storage container at 501 W. Main

Pizza Hut – $ 5,000 – Set Storage Container and Commercial addition/remodel at 609 W. Holme

Visitors:

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS:

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Miller

Karen Griffiths – Report on Planning Commission Hearing

Gerry Cullumber – Report on upcoming “Coffee with a Cop” event

– Report on Submission of grant application

James Moreau – Update on Valley Vista Street Improvement project

– Update on Washington Street project

– Discuss Fall City-wide cleanup days

Jerry Jones –

Dennis Gilhousen –

Mark Dewees –

Chriss McDiffett – Consider curb replacement request at 111 S. Second

Gary Lacy –

Ron Briery –

Darla Ellis – Discuss application received for water services outside the city limits

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #18

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:

September 17

Finance / Public Safety Committee Work Session

4:00 p.m.

September 17

Planning Commission Hearing

5:30 p.m.

September 19

City Council Meeting

5:30 p.m.

COMMITTEE

Finance

Utility

Personnel

Public Safety

Parks

Public Works

Chairman:

Gary Lacy

Dennis Gilhousen

Mark Dewees

Ron Briery

Jerry Jones

Chriss McDiffett

Vice Chair:

Chriss McDiffett

Gary Lacy

Jerry Jones

Mark Dewees

Ron Briery

Dennis Gilhousen

Member

Dennis Gilhousen

Chriss McDiffett

Ron Briery

Jerry Jones

Mark Dewees

Gary Lacy

