Norton City Council Agenda For September 19, 2018

NOTE: At 5:00 p.m., the FHSU Docking Institute of Public Affairs will present the Economic Impact Report of Sebelius Reservoir on Norton County.
A G E N D A
September 19, 2018 — 5:30 p.m.
Please turn cell phone to silent/off prior to meeting.
Roll Call
Flag Salute / Invocation
Approve September 5, 2018 City Council meeting minutes
Building/Demolition Permits:
Janice Ebner – $ 7,000 – Re-roofing at 513 N. Graves
Gene Brian – $ 6,000 – Construct dwelling addition at 705 N. Wabash
Gregg Glennemeier – $30,000 – Construct dwelling addition at 312 Ward Ave.
Jake Dodd – $ 100 – Install accessory building at 309 E. Lincoln
Joe Wray – $ 4,200 – Move in storage container at 501 W. Main
Pizza Hut – $ 5,000 – Set Storage Container and Commercial addition/remodel at 609 W. Holme
Visitors:
= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =
OLD BUSINESS: —
NEW BUSINESS:
Mayor Miller –
Karen Griffiths – Report on Planning Commission Hearing
Gerry Cullumber – Report on upcoming “Coffee with a Cop” event
– Report on Submission of grant application
James Moreau – Update on Valley Vista Street Improvement project
– Update on Washington Street project
– Discuss Fall City-wide cleanup days
Dennis Gilhousen –
Mark Dewees –
Chriss McDiffett – Consider curb replacement request at 111 S. Second
Gary Lacy –
Ron Briery –
Darla Ellis – Discuss application received for water services outside the city limits
ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council
COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month
PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #18
UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:
|
September 17
|
Finance / Public Safety Committee Work Session
|
4:00 p.m.
|
September 17
|
Planning Commission Hearing
|
5:30 p.m.
|
September 19
|
City Council Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
COMMITTEE
|
Finance
|
Utility
|
Personnel
|
Public Safety
|
Parks
|
Public Works
|
Chairman:
|
Gary Lacy
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Mark Dewees
|
Ron Briery
|
Jerry Jones
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Vice Chair:
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Gary Lacy
|
Jerry Jones
|
Mark Dewees
|
Ron Briery
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Member
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Ron Briery
|
Jerry Jones
|
Mark Dewees
|
Gary Lacy