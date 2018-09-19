Jewell County Commissioners -September 10, 2018

The Jewell County Commissioners met Tuesday, September 10, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Commissioners, Steve Greene and Mark Fleming were present. Carla J Waugh, County Clerk, was present for the meeting.

The minutes of the September 10, 2018 County Commissioners meeting were approved.

Vice Chairman Greene opened the Public Meeting at 9:00 a.m. for comments on the proposed pre-application with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, for financial assistance to acquire and/or an addition and renovation to the Jewell County Hospital. Lori Slate said she wanted to thank the community for the support of the hospital project as the hospital is a vital part of our County. Jerry Anderson asked if there were plans to view and exactly what was going to be done. Cynthia Clark and Shannon Meier reviewed the process and current plans. Jerry Anderson said he thinks it needs to be made available for the public. Janis McDill asked about the time frame for the project. Cynthia Clark said the estimated time frame is 12 months. Vice Chairman Greene asked for other comments and no comments were made. The public meeting closed at 9:12 a.m. Those present for the public meeting were: Jerry Anderson, Shannon Meier, Cynthia Clark, Janis McDill, Jenny Russell, Paula Hancock, D’Ann Gardner, Lori Slate, Susan Broeckelman, Julie Kennedy, Carole Simon, Kristin Little; Senator Moran’s Office, Susan Abel, Lisa Goodheart and Lila Frost.

Jenny Russell, Community Development, discussed funding options for the assisted living facility in Mankato. She also discussed the Crestvue apartments. Lisa Goodheart was present for the discussion.

Lisa Goodheart discussed usage of the buildings at the fairgrounds for events. Carla Waugh said the event sponsor would need to have a liability insurance policy.

Mark Fleming moved to appoint Mark Fleming as voting delegate for KCAMP and KWORCC at the 2018 Annual meeting with Keith Roe as alternate voting delegate. Motion passed.

Joel Elkins, General Superintendent, discussed routine business.

Don Jacobs, Sheriff, discussed operations and personnel.

The Commissioners received a letter from USDA notifying that as of August 28, 2018, a loan in the amount of $7,500,000 has been reserved for the Community Facilities (hospital) project.

The meeting was adjourned at 11:00 a.m. The Commissioners and County Clerk went to Osborne to the VFW Building to attend the Multi County meeting hosted by Osborne County with Smith, Mitchell and Jewell Counties in attendance. Sherry Koster, Sanitarian, provided the progress and financial reports for January through June of 2018 as well as the yearly financial report for July 2017 through June 2018. Chad Hallack, KDNS, asked that the Counties consider contacting the local radio station in emergency situations as they can help get information to the public quickly and accurately to assist local law enforcement. Other topics discussed were Mitchell County’s Causeway project; Active Shooter Plans; Bed Tax; State Appraiser and independent prosecutors. The next meeting will be hosted by Smith County in December.