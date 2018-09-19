Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/17/18

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, September 17, 2018 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Dennis Henry leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Gary Scoby and Tim Burdiek, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• he will probably have the guys haul sand and salt back to the county soon.

• Bridge D-5 north of Berwick was finished and opened up last week.

• they received a complaint last week about the condition of W Road north of Highway 36. Dennis stated that he had the guys do a little blade patching on this road, but doesn’t want to spend too much money on this road since the county would like to redo it next year.

• they have been hauling rock on 24th Road near Tire Cutters.

• the guys have started work on Bridge BC-1 near Bern.

• he plans to order six new patrol tires and some new truck tires as well.

• he would like to move Dustin Boeckman in the Road and Bridge Department to the next step on the pay scale. Commissioners agreed to increase Dustin’s pay from $16.09 per hour to $16.24 per hour effective August 21st.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments that were paid at the middle of September.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• he has hired Derek Lybarger and Steven Guynn to fill the two open Correction Officer positions in the Sheriff’s Office. Derek began work for the county on September 12th at a rate of pay of $13.71 per hour. Steven will begin work for the county on September 19th at a rate of pay of $13.71 per hour.

• they are currently holding eleven inmates in the jail, which includes one inmate from Jackson County.

The board reviewed the minutes from the September 10, 2018 meeting. Tim Burdiek moved to approve the minutes as presented. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum came back before the board to ask Commissioners about the brand of tires that he should order.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners let Brad know that a representative from NextEra Energy Resources is on next week’s agenda at 10:30 am.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Dennis Henry adjourned the meeting at 12:56 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, September 24, 2018 at 9:00 am.