Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 4 (9-19-18)

By
Derek Nester
-
Team League Overall
Centralia 9-0 21-0
Frankfort 7-1 13-2
Valley Heights 6-1 10-9
Axtell 8-2 9-6
Clifton-Clyde 5-2 6-8
Hanover 5-3 12-13
Blue Valley 4-3 6-7
Linn 2-5 6-12
Washington County 3-6 4-14
Wetmore 2-5 5-9
Troy 1-8 1-12
Doniphan West 0-8 3-18
Onaga 0-8 1-14

 

Scores from September 18, 2018
Valley Heights def Onaga 25-8, 25-10
Axtell def Onaga 25-13, 25-11
Valley Heights def Axtell 21-25, 25-19, 25-13
**Centralia def Clifton-Clyde 25-18, 25-10
Centralia def Troy 25-15, 25-12
Clifton Clyde def Troy 25-15, 25-23
**Frankfort def Linn 25-17, 22-25, 25-13
**Blue Valley def Wetmore 25-21, 25-15
Frankfort def Blue Valley 25-15, 25-12
Wetmore def Linn 26-24, 25-19
Frankfort def Wetmore 25-20, 25-23
**Linn def Blue Valley 26-24, 25-21
**Doniphan West def Hanover 20-25, 26-24, 25-15
Hanover vs Washington County 28-26, 25-17
Washington County def Doniphan West 20-25, 25-12, 25-13
**denotes non-league match

TOURNEY RESULTS

Saturday, September 15

Republic County Invitational
POOL PLAY
Hanover def Clifton-Clyde 24-26, 25-16, 25-22
Thayer Central def Hanover 25-18, 23-25, 25-8
Republic County def Clifton-Clyde 25-22, 25-21
Thayer Central def Clifton-Clyde 25-15, 25-9
Hanover def Republic County 25-21, 23-25, 25-15
Beloit def Linn 25-11, 25-9
Smith Center def Linn 25-11, 25-7
Linn def Pike Valley 25-12, 25-18
Consolation Bracket
Clifton-Clyde def Linn 25-15, 17-25, 25-10
7th Place
Linn def Pike Valley 25-21, 22-25, 25-13
5th Place
Republic County def Clifton-Clyde 25-14, 25-18
Semi-Finals
Beloit def Hanover 25-7, 25-20
3rd Place
Smith Center def Hanover 25-3, 25-18

Hiawatha Invitational
Centralia def Lafayette 25-11, 25-14
Centralia def Riverside 25-10, 25-15
Centralia def Troy 25-10, 25-10
Centralia def Hiawatha 25-22, 25-4
Atchison def Doniphan West 25-13, 25-19
Bishop Seabury def Doniphan West 25-16, 25-18
Doniphan West def Horton 23-25, 25-20, 26-24
Jefferson Co North def Doniphan West 25-22, 25-22
Hiawatha def Troy 25-18, 16-25, 26-24
Lafayette def Troy 25-19, 25-11
Riverside def Troy 25-9, 25-13
Semi-Finals
Centralia def Bishop Seabury 25-20, 25-16
Finals
Centralia def Atchison 25-14, 25-8

UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, September 25
at Onaga – Valley Heights, Linn, Troy
at Clifton-Clyde – Centralia, Frankfort
at Axtell – Blue Valley, Hanover
at Doniphan West – Washington County, Wetmore

Saturday, September 22
Axtell Invitational
Axtell, Wetmore, Frankfort, Linn, Valley Heights

Wakefield Invitational
Blue Valley

