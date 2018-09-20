Downs City Council – September 17, 2018

The regular meeting of the Downs City Council was held September 17, 2018, 5:00 p.m., at city hall. Mayor Justin Towery presided. Council members present: Jane VanDonge, Evan Joy, Devin Renken, Tonya Kuhn, and John Bisnette. Others present: Bruce Berkley, Terry Gradig, Vickie Oviatt, and Rex Moubry.

Mayor Towery called the meeting to order and led in the flag salute.

Devin moved, seconded by Evan, to approve the regular meeting minutes of September 4, 2018. Carried. Jane abstained.

County Attorney Bruce Berkley reported receipt of the deed from the Darrel and Ruth Miller estate for the lots between the city office and the Downs News. Evan Joy moved to accept the deed from the Darrell Miller estate for the two lots west of the city office. Devin seconded the motion. Carried.

A written citizen complaint was reviewed regarding vicious dogs at large. Berkley said that Ron Duran, Animal Control, had visited with the citizen about the incident. Duran responded to 902 Division St. and is investigating.

Terry Gradig reported that 19 blocks have been sealed. He has ordered meter pit lids and other parts from Municipal Supply. Gradig is temporarily assisting the Mitchell County Rural Water District II with water sampling. He has also been spraying for mosquitoes.

The City Clerk reported receipt of a donation from Cunningham Communications for the Memorial Hall Improvement fund for $1000.00.

Tonya Kuhn moved, seconded by Evan, to approve special use permit #18-41. Carried.

Devin Renken moved, seconded by Jane VanDonge, to waive the memorial hall fees for the Chamber kids costume parade on October 22. Carried.

Rex Moubry appeared before the council to discuss the train 2:00 a.m. whistles waking people up. Some towns have signs, “No Train Whistle”, posted, which he recommended looking into. Moubry was also not happy with the train blocking the intersection for extended lengths of time, waiting at least 40 minutes to cross. There was discussion. The sheriff’s office had been notified.

Mayor Towry spoke with KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 News and said that Kyle Railroad must be contacted directly with citizen complaints in order for anything to likely be done to address the noise and road blocking issue. You can contact Kyle Railroad by phone at 800-800-3490. You will need to reference Crossing No. 422397D.

Moubry expressed concerns and wanted to know if there was any analysis of the chemical dust that is blowing through town. He made the statement that there is Round-up in this air-born grain dust and it will kill you. It was suggested to encourage citizens to call officials on this issue. Inquiries for information on Grain Dust Standards should be directed to the KDHE by calling 785-296-1551.

Also discussed was prorating water bills when someone moves during the middle of the month. It was determined that the current procedure is according to code. There was no action taken.

Mayor Towery discussed the easements for the Railroad extension. Terry Gradig is checking on the easement location.

Mayor Towery signed the Project Programming Request for the KDOT 2021 CCLIP Project, and asked the council for their desired letting date. Gradig will check with Doug Goetz, Wilson & Co. for his opinion.

John Bisnette moved to allow the mayor to make the call on letting dates after speaking with Doug Goetz. Devin seconded the motion. Carried.

Evan Joy moved to approve vouchers and payrolls as presented. Tonya seconded the motion. Carried.

At 6:06 p.m., John moved to adjourn the meeting. Devin seconded. Carried. Meeting adjourned.