Sen. Jerry Moran addresses state and federal issues at Beloit Lion's Club

By
Chad Hallack
-

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) was the keynote speaker at the Beloit Lion’s Club meeting held in the Severance Student Union Conference Room on the campus of NCK Tech. He began his remarks by pointing out positives of the organization which helped him as a member in his early 20’s to network with and become familiar with people in the community in a town he had recently moved to work as a banker where he basically knew no one. He also discussed his sustained status as an active member who helped charter a club in Washington D.C.

The senator opened his general remarks reiterating that his initial motivation for becoming involved in politics remain his focus in continuing in the endeavor today.

On policy issues, Sen. Moran began with the farm bill. The House and Senate passed their individual versions of a new farm bill in July.

He then moved on to international trade.

Moran discussed how vital he felt it was to continue NAFTA with Mexico and Canada.

He continued to discuss how a tentative agreement with Mexico will hopefully create leverage to get Canada onboard and not potentially lose portions of our international agriculture market to other countries. Particularly Argentina and Brazil.

