The Norton City Council September 19, 2018

September 19, 2018

The Norton City Council met in regular session Wednesday, September

19, 2018, at 5:30 p.m., with Mayor Jim Miller presiding. Council

members present were Jerry Jones, Chriss McDiffett, Gary Lacy, and Ron

Briery. Dennis Gilhousen and Mark Dewees were absent. Others present

were Kirk Kasson, Karla Reed, Darin Campbell, Scott Christensen,

Robert Bowman, Dana Paxton, Jody Enfield, Gerry Cullumber, Karen

Griffiths, James Moreau, and Darla Ellis. Chief Cullumber led those

present in the Flag Salute and Kirk Kasson gave the invocation.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to approve

the September 5, 2018 city council meeting minutes. Vote taken.

Motion carried.

The following building permits were presented:

Janice Ebner – $ 7,000 – Re-roofing at 513 N. Graves

Gene Brian – $ 6,000 – Construct dwelling addition at

705 N. Wabash

Gregg Glennemeier – $30,000 – Construct dwelling addition at 312 Ward

Ave.

Jake Dodd – $ 100 – Install accessory building at

309 E. Lincoln

Joe Wray – $ 4,200 – Move in storage container at

501 W. Main

Pizza Hut – $ 5,000 – Set storage container &

commercial addition/remodel at 609 W. Holme

Dana Paxton stated the Police Department conducted a search and

seizure a few weeks ago and expressed her concern regarding the damage

that was done to personal items in the home during the search. She

stated she is not condoning illegal behavior by anyone, but was upset

that personal items were broken and destroyed. Chief Cullumber stated

if there is a concern of how the search was conducted, a complaint can

be filed by the owner of the property, and he will be happy to discuss

the items that were broken. He said if someone chooses to engage in

illegal activity, they are at risk of having a search done at any

time.

Karen Griffiths reported the Board of Zoning Appeals held a hearing on

September 17 to consider a request for a setback variance from the

current setback allowance of 15 feet from the street line to a setback

of 9 feet from the street line for the purposes of rebuilding a front

porch and steps at 312 S. Wabash. There were no objections from the

public and the variance request was approved.

The Planning Commission discussed an ordinance regarding fencing

requirements and regulations and recommends the City consider the

ordinance. Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones

to waive the first reading of Ordinance #1717, amending Chapter 16,

Article 3, regarding zoning regulations as to fencing within the City

of Norton. Vote taken. Motion carried 3-1 with Jerry Jones voting

no.

Chief of Police Gerry Cullumber reported Java will be hosting a

“Coffee with a Cop” event on Friday, September 21 from 8:30-10:00

a.m., and encouraged the public to attend. He also reported he is

submitting a Justice Assistance grant application for a records

management system for the police department. He also will be getting

information on the speed limit radar signs that tell your current

speed.

City Administrator James Moreau reported the last concrete pour for

the Street Improvement project is planned for this Friday. Woods is

the last street to complete and will be opened in about a week. He

also reported the paving work is done on Washington Street. One lane

has been opened and the other side will be opened after a driveway is

repaired. James said the city crew did a very nice job and it is very

smooth.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to approve

the dates of October 22-24 for the Fall City-wide cleanup days. Vote

taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to schedule

the last yard waste pickup for this year on November 15, with yard

waste pickup to resume in the spring. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Gary Lacy and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to

approve the request for water services outside the city limits for

Darin and Julie Campbell at 16404 US Hwy 36. They have signed a Water

Service Agreement and Consent to Annexation. Vote taken. Motion

carried.

Karla Reed was present regarding the 60 day time extension which was

granted to her on July 18 for the property at 814 N. Grant. She stated

she still needs to do some painting and the tree has not been removed

yet. Motion was made by Chriss McDiffett and seconded by Gary Lacy to

accept her property violations as completed. Vote taken. Motion tied

2-2 with Chriss McDiffett and Gary Lacy voting yes, and Ron Briery and

Jerry Jones voting no. Motion carried with Mayor Miller breaking the

tie by voting yes.

Motion was made by Gary Lacy and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to

approve Appropriating Ordinance #18 as a whole. Vote taken. Motion

carried.

Motion was made by Ron Briery to adjourn. Council adjourned at 5:53

p.m.