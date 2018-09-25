Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 9/24/18

Marysville City Council met Monday, and heard a proposal from David Richardson, the Zoning and Planning Committee Chairman regarding potential zoning changes that could allow housing development in the areas currently restricted to commercial use downtown. He was seeking council guidance moving forward, if they were interested in pursuing an option that would rezone an area one half block south of Broadway as a new category C1A or C2A, allowing first floor residential occupancy.

Current restrictions in that commercial area allow only upper floors to be used for residences. That restriction would likely remain in place for business spaces along Broadway. At least one property owner in the 700 block has indicated interest in the option, which could open up a largely vacant half block south of Boss Motors in the 600 block, and adjacent blocks for such potential development. Housing issues remain a concern in the community, with a particular lack of market rate, senior accessible housing options.

The mayor asked time for council to view the area, and the proposal, with an indication that they could initiate a change with a vote at their next meeting October 8th. That recommendation would then proceed to Planning and Zoning at their October 11th meeting, and return to council for final approval.

Discussion regarding efforts to reduce the number of nuisance properties in the community were reviewed. Butch Schmitz, who was hired part-time for code enforcement said that he has been busy tackling a list of properties lacking yard maintenance, excessive clutter, and untagged, unregistered vehicles parked for extended periods of time. He has gone door-to-door, made phone calls, and sent enforcement letters.

He was pleased with the progress thus far and was seeing some property owners cleaning up without notice. He did share frustrations in reaching some residents, and others who are reluctant to cooperate. The effort was prompted by council concern, and resident complaints with a growing number of nuisance properties.

During public comment, two residents spoke in favor of developing an ordinance which would allow side by side ATV/UTV and golf carts, with appropriate lighting and safety options by licensed drivers. Current ordinance prohibits their use on city streets. Councilman Todd Frye was unable to locate his previous background research into the matter as a member of the Police and Fire Committee but has revisited the process and hopes to return soon with information.

The residents spoke of several smaller area communities that allow the practice, as well as Seneca and Hiawatha. One mentioned the possibility of requiring a minimal licensing fee for such vehicles. No action was taken, as more information is gathered.

Damage to the Marysville Public Library was not considerable after a driver stepped on the accelerator rather than brakes, and crashed into the front entrance doors Monday morning around 9 a.m. The driver was not injured, and no patrons were struck. The library was closed, but reopened Tuesday after construction workers took out the damaged section of front doors and windows. The second set leading into the building was not damaged, and will allow for normal operations until insurance adjustments, and repairs are complete.