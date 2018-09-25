Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/24/18

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

September 24, 2018 Unofficial

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, September 24, 2018 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Dennis Henry leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Gary Scoby and Tim Burdiek, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• he ordered triangle tires for the motor grader in Corning.

• Foley’s will be here this Wednesday to demo their new motor grader.

• the guys have the south side of Bridge BC-1 built, and will begin work on the north side this week.

• he has the guys blade patching again at this time.

Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Report:

Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Director Todd Swart advised the board that:

• Marshall County borrowed the message board and the light tower generator for an event held this past weekend in their county.

• Steve Duryea in the Emergency Preparedness Department is updating the county’s Animal Disaster Response Plan.

• he has been working with the local School Resource Officer about school evacuation plans.

• he and Steve will both be attending an upcoming bomb prevention awareness course.

• the mower was recently repaired and now the PTO is out of the tractor. Todd stated that the tractor is still being repaired at this time.

• they sprayed for seven townships this year, and three townships borrowed the county’s equipment and did their own spraying.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• his office had a fairly quiet weekend.

• they are currently holding nine inmates in the jail, including one from Jackson County.

• they booked four individuals into the jail this past week.

• he is struggling with issues regarding dead radio spots in the county and regarding the mental health of individuals from the public that they deal with.

Chairman Dennis Henry opened the public hearing for the adoption of the Nemaha County 2019 budget at 10:02 am. Those present for the public hearing included Freda Dobbins, Spencer Jenkins and Marc Woods with NextEra Energy Resources, Bob Stimac with Granada Cemetery District #12, Galen Ackerman, James Dobbins, Roy Claycamp with Ford Cemetery District #11, Heidi Wolfgang with KMZA Radio, Rich Vernon with the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office, and Gary and Betty Lortscher with Bern Cemetery District #4. Freda Dobbins asked questions regarding the Parks & Rec Fund and the Old Enhanced 911 Cell Fund. With no further public comment being given, Gary Scoby moved to close the public hearing at 10:15 am. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Following the public hearing, Tim Burdiek moved to approve the Nemaha County 2019 budget as presented with a total mill levy of

43.095 mills. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Commissioners signed the 2019 budget as presented.

Spencer Jenkins and Marc Woods came before the board on behalf of NextEra Energy Resources to provide Commissioners with an update concerning the construction of the Soldier Creek Windfarm in Nemaha County. Freda Dobbins, Galen Ackerman, James Dobbins, Todd Evans with USD 113, Heidi Wolfgang with KMZA Radio, County Attorney Brad Lippert, and Alice Lackey with the Nemaha County Training Center were also present for this discussion. Mr.

Jenkins and Mr. Woods also answered any questions that those present for the discussion brought up at this time.

Alice Lackey with the Nemaha County Training Center came before the board to present carpet bids to Commissioners for the replacement of carpet at the Seneca Day Center building and the main offices in Seneca. Following discussion, Commissioners approved the bid from Stallbaumer Lumber at an estimated cost of $6,424.61 for the purchase and installation of 200 yards of Mohawk Group commercial carpet.

Debbie Duncan with Doves, Inc. called in and let Commissioners know that her Board of Directors decided to dissolve the Doves, Inc. name and that this organization will now be operating under the name of Unity for All effective September 29th.

Sheriff Rich Vernon came back before the board to ask to purchase batteries and chest pads for the AED units that the Sheriff’s Office has with money from the Broxterman Fund.

Commissioners agreed to this request.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners had no county business to discuss with Brad at this time.

Chairman Dennis Henry signed the Nemaha County Conservation District 2019 budget and the Nemaha County Community Health Services 2018-2019 budget as presented.

Chairman Dennis Henry signed the Annual Peopleware Agreement with Computer Information Concepts, Inc. effective September 1, 2018 as presented.

The board reviewed the minutes from the September 17, 2018 meeting. Tim Burdiek moved to approve the minutes as presented. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Gary Scoby moved to approve the appropriation of $2,500 to Kanza Mental Health and Guidance Center, Inc. to help sponsor the Kevin Hines presentations given at the Sabetha School and in Seneca. This appropriation is to be paid out of the Commissioner’s Fund. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Maintenance employee Troy Melvin came before the board to let Commissioners know that the roof is leaking at the Pioneer Building in several places. Commissioners advised Troy to have someone come and look at the roof as soon as possible.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Dennis Henry adjourned the meeting at 1:05 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 9:00 am.