Office of the County Clerk

Journal of Proceedings for the Smith County Commissioners

September 17, 2018

The County Commissioners met in a regular session on September 17, 2018 in the County Commissioners’ Room. Present were Commissioners Art Befort, Roger Allen and Tom James. Also present were Sharon Wolters, Clerk; and, Mitch Fritz, Road Supervisor.

Befort opened the meeting with prayer.

Commissioners approved the agenda for the September 17, 2018 meeting.

Commissioners revised, approved, and signed the September 10, 2018 minutes.

Commissioners approved Payroll #19 for $110,178.36.

Commissioners approved voucher #37949-38005 from the following accounts:

General 2416.43

Road & Bridge 44529.04

Noxious Weed 581.52 Health 5415.75

Appraiser 566.49

Landfill 713.53

EMS 3633.24

Health Care Sale Tax 1534.23

E911 Fund 1940.24

TOTAL $ 66,969.57

Rick Stansbury joined the meeting. Commissioners discussed the job combination between the courthouse part time custodian and the part time deputy position. Commissioners asked the sheriff to come and discuss their position. Lehman and Bailey joined the meeting. After clarifying the division of duties, Stansbury accepted the position as courthouse custodian and as part time deputy. Commissioners agreed to send Stansbury to boiler training in October and to coordinate training for part time officers with the sheriff. Stansbury, Bailey and Lehmann left the meeting.

Fritz discussed the following:

James discussed tree maintenance on L Road between 130 & 140 Roads. James discussed dirt road maintenance. Allen discussed 190 Road between Y & Z Roads maintenance. Allen reported that he drove the road this morning and it may need to be planed. Allen indicated that Z Road going north at this location needs maintenance as well. Allen discussed maintenance at Q & 240 Roads. Allen discussed mowing policy. Commissioners also discussed tree trimming. Commissioners contacted Lisa Wilson to clarify the road that she felt needed some tree maintenance for safety reasons. Wilson reported that the location was at L Road between 260 & 270 Roads. Commissioners discussed having a private contractor remove the tree limbs at this location. Commissioners reviewed budget for flexibility. Commissioners instructed Fritz to hire someone to trim the tree at this location and agreed to determine the future possibility of hiring contractors to do some tree maintenance for the county. Befort reported that Gene Coop called and thanked Fritz for the work completed on U Road. Befort discussed M & 20 Roads maintenance. Fritz discussed additional maintenance completed at this location. Befort discussed AA & 110 Roads maintenance. Befort asked about mowing at the new hospital location. Fritz indicated that the county mowers will be busy for some time. Befort asked about ground concrete. Befort said he is not willing to approve future loads with foreign material in the crushed concrete. Befort indicated that the crushed concrete used on 50 Road was a good solution for maintenance under current conditions at this location. Initials _____ _____ _____

Journal of Proceedings for the Smith County Commissioners Page 2 of 3

Held September 17, 2019

Bill Phillips, representing the Lions Club, joined the meeting and discussed the sale of trash bags to support the community Christmas Project. Commissioners agreed to review purchase needs and contact the Lions Club for ordering. Phillips left the meeting.

Fritz reviewed a request from Norm Bowers for western counties to participate in the formation of the ten-year road funding plan for Kansas. Fritz provided information on the regional meetings. Befort discussed maintenance on T & 90 Roads. Befort indicated that the location was in good condition and the drainage work completed at this location was successful. Befort showed a picture of the marker ordered for the time capsule. Commissioners reviewed the location for the marker with Fritz.

Fritz left the meeting. Laura Hageman joined the meeting.

Hageman discussed the following:

Hageman reported on the Health Department involvement in the Lebanon Fun Run. Hageman reported that the health department will also assist in the Run to the Center. Hageman reported on meeting schedule. Hageman reported that flu vaccine is starting to arrive and she will be scheduling flu clinics. Hageman discussed a meeting with Jacobs about Wellness Center. Hageman indicated that they agreed Hageman will be the supervisor and Jacobs will schedule and report to Hageman weekly. Hageman asked about chain of command and reporting requirements that the commissioners wished put in place. Commissioners agreed to have the wellness center report to the commission at the same time as the health department’s regularly scheduled reporting. Hageman reported that there were 336 visits to the wellness center during the month of August. Hageman asked about offering exercise classes during the day. Hageman reported that trainers do not have to be certified in the state of Kansas. Hageman reported that Jacobs contacted the Beloit wellness center to collect information on how they employ trainers. Commissioners approved adding Cathy Babbin as an additional class provider. Hageman reported that Rhonda Atwood, who is a certified PT Assistant, will work through the wellness center for massage therapy. The position will pay an hourly pay rate of $25.00 per hour. Hageman reported that she will provide additional information to the commissioners on the rate charged clients. Hageman asked if the wellness center can continue to use at least three employees on a regular basis and staff the rest with volunteers. Wolters reported that the positions are considered temporary until the new business plan is in place or at the end of the year. After that time we will have to re-evaluate the employees positions for employee benefits. Commissioners agreed to allow the wellness center to purchase a space heater. Hageman asked about a cost for the Game Ready heat and ice machine. Commissioners agreed to allow the committee do some additional research and make a recommendation on charging users of the system. Hageman reported on the Strategic Doing meeting held last week. Hageman asked about compensation for additional duties. Commissioners made no decision at this time. Hageman discussed computer back-up for the Health department.

Hageman left the meeting.

Allen discussed full time employees who are receiving benefits and not completing 80 hours of work per pay period. Commissioners agreed to visit with the employees about the irregular hours. Wolters reviewed the requirements for full time and regular part-time benefits.

Wolters discussed the role of the PIO and indicated that she will be resigning as Public Information Officer after the first of the year. Wolters reviewed the PIO position requirements and also indicated that this position is for county wide convenience and each incident commander has the right to appoint their own PIO in the NIMS (National Incident Management System).

Eric Heath, Shawn Patrick, and Brad Scheirmeyer representing Wilson Communications joined the meeting. Heath asked about going into executive session to protect the confidential information. Commissioners reviewed executive session authorization and found that KSA 75-4319(12) authorized the session. Initials _____ _____ _____

Journal of Proceedings for the Smith County Commissioners Page 3 of 3

Held September 17, 2019

James made a motion and it was seconded by Befort to convene in executive session from 11:40 am till 12:20 pm to review the recent IT audit. Motion carried. Also in the session were Eric Health, Shawn Patrick, and Brad Scheirmeyer from Wilson Communications; and, Sharon Wolters, Clerk. Regular session reconvened at 12:20 pm. No action was taken.

As there was no further business the meeting was adjourned.