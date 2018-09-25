Surgeon To Present Lunch Bunch Program On Breast Health For Seniors In October

MARYSVILLE – Join Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) for lunch on Wednesday, Oct. 3rd, 2018, to learn about breast health for seniors at the monthly Sterling Connection program. General surgeon Dr. Cheryl Rice, who has a special interest in breast care, will be presenting the program.

“Breast cancer can aﬀect everybody – parents, children, signiﬁcant others, men and women,” said Dr. Rice. “Surveillance is important because risk of all cancers goes up as we age.”

Designed as a health and wellness program for people 50 and older, Sterling Connection members can attend the CMH Lunch Bunch, the hospital’s monthly program series that features a healthy lunch and guest speaker. The luncheon is held the ﬁrst Wednesday of each month from 12-1 p.m. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m., and costs $5. Please RSVP to Ashley Kracht, director of Public Relations and Marketing, by calling 785-562-2311.

To register as a Sterling Connection member, please contact Kracht at the number above, or by email at [email protected]. The program is free to participate in.

A number of other breast cancer-related programs have also been planned to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. For more information on those programs, please visit www.cmhcare.org.

