|K.S.H.S.A.A. 2018-2019 Classifications and Enrollments
Enrollment figures as of September 20, 2018 based on ninth, tenth, eleventh and twelfth grades.
Note: Schools are listed in descending order
School Moved Up in Class
School Moved Down in Class
|
6A
Member Schools: 36
Range: 2462-1320
Wichita-East HS
2462
Wichita-North HS
2260
Garden City HS
2052
Wichita-Southeast HS
2041
Derby HS
2035
Olathe South HS
2032
Olathe North HS
1965
Dodge City HS
1956
Topeka-Washburn Rural HS
1937
Olathe Northwest HS
1936
Olathe East HS
1899
Lawrence-Free State HS
1857
Shawnee Mission East HS
1788
Manhattan HS
1774
Topeka HS
1763
Wichita-South HS
1752
Wichita-Haysville Campus HS
1698
Shawnee Mission West HS
1657
Gardner-Edgerton HS
1643
Overland Park-Blue Valley Northwest HS
1633
Overland Park-Blue Valley HS
1632
Shawnee Mission Northwest HS
1629
Overland Park-Blue Valley West HS
1620
Lawrence HS
1592
Overland Park-Blue Valley North HS
1525
Shawnee Mission South HS
1509
Shawnee Mission North HS
1497
Kansas City-Wyandotte HS
1474
Wichita-West HS
1450
Hutchinson HS
1447
Junction City HS
1427
Liberal HS
1401
Shawnee-Mill Valley HS
1371
Kansas City-JC Harmon HS
1337
Olathe West HS
1328
Leavenworth HS
1320
|
5A
Member Schools: 36
Range: 1313-748
Wichita-Heights HS
1313
Wichita-Northwest HS
1259
Maize HS
1231
Emporia HS
1216
Topeka-Seaman HS
1201
Wichita-Bishop Carroll HS
1171
Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest HS
1119
Topeka West HS
1105
Kansas City-Turner HS
1102
Kansas City-Washington HS
1092
Kansas City-FL Schlagle HS
1061
Salina-Central HS
1051
Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights HS
1051
Newton HS
1038
Maize South HS
1022
Salina-South HS
1022
De Soto HS
953
Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas HS
949
Goddard-Eisenhower HS
936
Topeka-Highland Park HS
922
Lenexa-St. James Academy
902
Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel HS
894
Valley Center HS
885
Great Bend HS
867
Lansing HS
852
Kansas City-Sumner Academy
846
Hays HS
837
Pittsburg HS
837
Andover HS
836
Goddard HS
825
Spring Hill HS
779
Arkansas City HS
773
Basehor-Linwood HS
756
McPherson HS
752
Bonner Springs HS
750
Andover Central HS
748
|
4A
Member Schools: 36
Range: 679-317
Ottawa HS
679
Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege HS
679
Winfield HS
672
Augusta HS
649
Buhler HS
641
Tonganoxie HS
635
Paola HS
617
Fort Scott HS
596
Kansas City-Piper HS
596
Towanda-Circle HS
576
Independence HS
566
Chanute HS
558
El Dorado HS
546
Mulvane HS
533
Louisburg HS
530
Abilene HS
501
Eudora HS
498
Wellington HS
489
Coffeyville-Field Kindley HS
484
Altamont-Labette County HS
477
Atchison HS
474
Rose Hill HS
465
Baldwin HS
444
Topeka-Hayden HS
436
Ulysses HS
436
Wamego HS
428
Andale HS
388
Iola HS
366
Clearwater HS
363
Parsons HS
339
Pratt HS
336
Garnett-Anderson County HS
334
Chapman HS
322
Osawatomie HS
320
Nickerson HS
317
Wichita-Trinity Academy
317
|
3A
Member Schools: 64
Range: 315-174
Holton HS
315
Clay Center Community HS
303
LaCygne-Prairie View HS
303
Concordia HS
298
Girard HS
295
Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail HS
293
Galena HS
289
Baxter Springs HS
288
Burlington HS
288
Hugoton HS
288
Columbus HS
285
Kansas City-Bishop Ward HS
281
Meriden-Jefferson West HS
279
Wichita Collegiate HS
277
Marysville HS
269
St. George-Rock Creek HS
268
Hiawatha HS
265
Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS
265
Frontenac HS
263
Hesston HS
263
Perry-Lecompton HS
263
Larned HS
260
Russell HS
256
Caney Valley HS
255
Hoyt-Royal Valley HS
255
Scott Community HS
254
Colby HS
250
Holcomb HS
246
Sabetha HS
244
Goodland HS
239
Beloit HS
237
Halstead HS
232
Cheney HS
231
Easton-Pleasant Ridge HS
230
Haven HS
228
Wellsville HS
226
Riley County HS
224
Kingman HS
223
Fredonia HS
222
Osage City HS
220
Riverton HS
218
Douglass HS
215
Cimarron HS
214
Council Grove HS
214
Lyons HS
208
Anthony/Harper-Chaparral HS
207
Cherryvale HS
207
Silver Lake HS
206
Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy
203
Neodesha HS
203
Norton Community HS
202
Seneca-Nemaha Central HS
202
St. Marys HS
201
Gypsum-Southeast of Saline HS
200
Hoisington HS
199
Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian HS
187
Minneapolis HS
184
Kismet-Southwestern Heights HS
182
Eureka HS
181
Belle Plaine HS
180
Phillipsburg HS
180
Pomona-West Franklin HS
179
Wathena-Riverside HS
175
Erie HS
174
|
2A
Member Schools: 64
Range: 172-105
Oskaloosa HS
172
Humboldt HS
171
McLouth HS
169
Mound City-Jayhawk Linn HS
168
Ellsworth HS
167
Conway Springs HS
166
Whitewater-Remington HS
166
Cherokee-Southeast HS
165
Effingham-Atchison Co Community HS
164
Lakin HS
163
Rossville HS
163
Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian HS
162
Eskridge-Mission Valley HS
161
Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic HS
160
Ellis HS
157
Garden Plain HS
156
Richmond-Central Heights HS
156
Wichita-The Independent HS
156
Hillsboro HS
153
Horton HS
152
Sterling HS
151
Alma-Wabaunsee HS
148
Belleville-Republic County HS
148
Syracuse HS
148
Arma-Northeast HS
146
Marion HS
145
Johnson-Stanton County HS
144
Leon-Bluestem HS
144
Sedgwick HS
143
Inman HS
142
Ellinwood HS
139
Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan HS
139
Uniontown HS
139
Lyndon HS
137
Winchester-Jefferson County North HS
137
Herington HS
136
Brookville-Ell-Saline HS
134
Lawrence-Bishop Seabury Academy
133
Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy
133
Pleasanton HS
133
Smith Center HS
133
Bennington HS
132
Salina-Sacred Heart HS
129
Medicine Lodge HS
128
Oakley HS
125
Pratt-Skyline HS
125
Plainville HS
124
Yates Center HS
122
Holton-Jackson Heights HS
120
Shawnee-Maranatha Christian Academy
120
Elkhart HS
117
Sublette HS
117
Ness City HS
116
Howard-West Elk HS
115
WaKeeney-Trego Community HS
115
Hoxie HS
114
Meade HS
114
Goessel HS
112
Allen-Northern Heights HS
110
Blue Rapids-Valley Heights HS
107
Canton-Galva HS
107
Oberlin-Decatur Community HS
106
Leoti-Wichita County HS
105
Oswego HS
105
|
1A
Member Schools: 117
Range: 105-14
Sedan HS
105
Macksville HS
104
Hill City HS
103
Moundridge HS
103
Cottonwood Falls-Chase County HS
101
Lincoln HS
101
Little River HS
99
Solomon HS
99
Elbing-Berean Academy
98
Kinsley HS
97
Greensburg-Kiowa County HS
96
Udall HS
96
Valley Falls HS
96
Burlingame HS
95
Salina-St. John’s Military Academy
95
Spearville HS
95
Troy HS
95
St. John-Hudson HS
94
Rosalia-Flinthills HS
93
Burden-Central HS
92
Oxford HS
92
Stockton HS
92
Clyde-Clifton Clyde HS
91
Olpe HS
89
Washington County HS
89
Coldwater-South Central HS
88
La Crosse HS
87
St. Francis HS
87
Centralia HS
86
Jetmore-Hodgeman County HS
86
Montezuma-South Gray HS
86
Victoria HS
86
Atwood-Rawlins County HS
85
Claflin-Central Plains HS
85
Peabody-Burns HS
85
Caldwell HS
81
Minneola HS
81
Wichita-Classical School Of Wichita
81
Moran-Marmaton Valley HS
80
Satanta HS
80
Kensington-Thunder Ridge HS
78
Langdon-Fairfield HS
78
Onaga HS
77
Wakefield HS
77
Downs-Lakeside HS
76
Highland-Doniphan West HS
76
Lebo HS
76
Norwich HS
76
Chetopa HS
73
Hutchinson-Central Christian HS
73
Frankfort HS
72
Hanover HS
72
Osborne HS
72
Sylvan-Lucas Unified HS
72
Dighton HS
71
Madison HS
70
Pretty Prairie HS
69
St. Paul HS
69
Bucklin HS
68
Mankato-Rock Hills HS
68
Rexford-Golden Plains HS
68
Burrton HS
67
Lost Springs-Centre HS
66
McPherson-Elyria Christian HS
66
Quinter HS
66
Hartford HS
65
Stafford HS
63
Kiowa-South Barber HS
62
Sharon Springs-Wallace County HS
62
Ingalls HS
61
Leroy-Southern Coffey County HS
61
Otis-Bison HS
61
Scandia-Pike Valley HS
61
Tribune-Greeley County HS
61
Ashland HS
60
Randolph-Blue Valley HS
59
Buffalo-Altoona Midway HS
58
Melvern-Marais Des Cygnes Valley HS
56
Waverly HS
56
Colony-Crest HS
55
Almena-Northern Valley HS
54
Linn HS
54
Wetmore HS
54
South Haven HS
53
Dexter HS
52
Logan HS
51
Argonia HS
50
Attica HS
47
Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell HS
47
Moscow HS
47
Tescott HS
47
Deerfield HS
46
Rozel-Pawnee Heights HS
46
Chase HS
43
Hope HS
43
Cunningham HS
42
Rolla HS
42
Axtell HS
41
Cedar Vale HS
41
Fowler HS
41
Beloit-St. John’s HS
39
White City HS
38
Brewster HS
36
Wilson HS
36
Bird City-Cheylin HS
35
Ransom-Western Plains HS
32
Glasco HS
31
Weskan HS
30
Miltonvale HS
28
Natoma HS
26
Palco HS
26
Hamilton HS
24
Junction City-St. Xavier HS
24
Winona-Triplains HS
24
Longton-Elk Valley HS
23
Tipton Catholic HS
20
Healy HS
14