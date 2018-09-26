Ariana Grande launching new immersive “Sweetener” exhibit
Ariana Grande is planning a new immersive exhibit inspired by her album Sweetener. A poster for Sweetener: The Experience, hosted by Spotify, says the “unique” exhibit will be taking place for one weekend only. “Come explore the world of the album, track by track,” it reads. Ariana confirmed the exhibit on Twitter after a fan tweeted her, “So sis is this Sweetener the experience an art exhibit with a room for each song or what??? Bc Issa concept!!” “Yes :),” Ariana responded. Further details -- like when and where this exhibit will be taking place -- have not yet been revealed. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.