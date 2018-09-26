Childish Gambino postpones This Is America tour dates due to injury
That injury Donald Glover reportedly suffered last weekend has forced him to postpone shows on his Childish Gambino This Is America tour. “This is America tour is postponed, not cancelled,” Glover’s spokesperson, Fam Rothstein, tweeted. “My guy played through the pain, but has to sit some dates out. Back before the years over.” Eleven more concerts were scheduled on the tour, which features Rae Sremmurd, including Thursday in Oakland. No word yet on when the shows will be rescheduled. TMZ reported that Glover injured himself Sunday night during his concert at the American Airlines Center in Dallas and ended his show 30 minutes early. A representative for the venue said that he broke his foot, which apparently aggravated a previous injury. Glover reportedly arrived at a show in Las Vegas Friday in a wheelchair while wearing a leg brace. The Grammy winner has said this will be his last Childish Gambino tour, but he may continue to perform as Donald Glover. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.