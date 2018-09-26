Christina Aguilera kicks off tour with a fan marriage proposal
Talk about fan engagement! Christina Aguilera kicked off her Liberation tour in Florida Tuesday night with a sweet marriage proposal between two fans. After singing “Unless It’s With You” at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fl., she invited Ben Lear and Mike Kontomanolis onto the stage. "I want to share this with you guys," the singer said to the audience. "I have a really special surprise that's happening tonight." After thanking Christina for being such an inspiration in their lives, Lear got down on one knee and proposed to Kontomanolis. "You're kind, you're beautiful, you're loving," he said. "Six years ago, you proposed to me and you gave me the opportunity to say yes. Tonight, in front of Christina, I'm going to ask you the same question." Kontomanolis accepted and Christina exclaimed, "Oh, my God! Congratulations!" As they left the stage, Christina said, "Should we celebrate this? Should we celebrate the love? All right, guys: Let's turn this into a wedding reception. Let's have some fun tonight!" Christina then launched into her song “Let There Be Love,” from her Lotus album. Her tour continues Friday in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.