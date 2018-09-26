The Dime Trap Feat. Dave Chappelle as The voice in my head. The wait is almost over. Coming Freakishly Soon!!!!” In the clip, the comedian mysteriously says, “If the stakes are everything, you’ll tell yourself anything you need to hear to survive. Everything I say is the truth, and that’s a lie.” TIP has already dropped two singles from the album: “Jefe” featuring Meek Mill, and “Wraith,” featuring Yo Gotti. The Dime Trap will be T.I.’s first solo album since Paperwork in 2014. No word on the release date. The Grand Hustle Records CEO is also opening a pop-up trap music museum on September 30 in Atlanta to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his second solo album, Trap Muzik. The museum will include artwork inspired by a variety of artists, including 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Future, Gucci Mane, and the late Shawty Lo, according to The Fader. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Dave Chappelle to narrate T.I.’s new album, “The Dime Trap”
