Eddie Vedder’s advice to Bradley Cooper for “A Star Is Born”: “Bro, don’t do that”
In filming his directorial debut A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper turned to a lot of musicians for advice. One of them was Eddie Vedder, whose initial thoughts about the project, which is a remake of a remake, were less than encouraging. "He thought it was crazy I was going to do this movie," Cooper tells Yahoo Entertainment of the Pearl Jam frontman. "He was like, 'What? Bro, don't do that.'" Eventually, Vedder warmed up to the idea and helped Cooper with his character and the songs he was writing for the film. "He was wonderful," Cooper says. Vedder wasn't the only rock star to influence A Star Is Born -- Cooper previously said that going to a Metallica show influenced how he shot concert scenes during the film. In A Star Is Born, Cooper plays an aging musician named Jackson Maine, who takes a young artist named Ally, played by pop star Lady Gaga, under his wing, leading to romance and drama. It opens in theaters October 5. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.