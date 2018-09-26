Kane Brown will “Experiment” with Madison Square Garden ahead of his sophomore album
Kane Brown will be taking a bite out of the Big Apple in the days leading up to the release of his sophomore record. The "Lose It" hitmaker will headline a special Budweiser One Night Only show at New York City's Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, November 7, he announced in a video message to his fans. Kane's second album, Experiment, follows on Friday, November 9. Pre-sales for the NYC concert are underway now, with tickets becoming available to the general public on Friday.