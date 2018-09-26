Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings – Week 4 – 9/26/18

September 26, 2018, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2018 Week 4 Volleyball Rankings. Information is based on records that were submitted by Monday, September 24. Due to the timing of the release of the new 2018-19 KSHSAA classifications, this week’s rankings still reflect the classifications that have been estimated based on 2017-18 enrollment numbers and the new classification format for 2018-19. The rankings will be adjusted for the new classifications in Week 5.

Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Rank

Class 6A
1. Blue Valley North 13-0 (1)
2. Lawrence 12-1 (3)
3. Washburn Rural 15-2 (4)
4. Blue Valley 16-3 (2)
5. Gardner-Edgerton 19-5 (5)
6. Olathe Northwest 11-5 (6)
7. Lawrence-Free State 14-9 (9)
8. Topeka 15-4 (8)
9. Garden City 12-6 (NR)
10. Mill Valley 8-6 (NR)

Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 15-4 (7)
2. St. James Academy 15-2 (1)
3. Lansing 23-2 (4)
4. Bishop Carroll 15-1 (3)
5. Topeka-Seaman 17-7 (2)
6. De Soto 15-5 (5)
7. Blue Valley Southwest 13-3 (9)
8. Andover 15-3 (NR)
9. Maize South 18-3 (10)
10. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 16-8 (6)

Class 4A
1. Topeka-Hayden 15-5 (1)
2. Louisburg 17-5 (2)
3. Rose Hill 15-2 (5)
4. Nickerson 21-4 (10)
5. Ulysses 20-1 (6)
6. Bishop Miege 3-7 (5)
7. Andale 17-6 (8)
8. Independence 21-1 (9)
9. Chanute 16-2 (7)
10. Circle 12-7 (NR)

Class 3A
1. Royal Valley 18-0 (1)
2. Beloit 16-2 (3)
3. Burlington 22-2 (4)
4. Douglass 18-1 (7)
5. Pratt 18-3 (5)
6. Hesston 12-3 (6)
7. Silver Lake 16-6 (8)
8. Nemaha Central 16-7 (2)
9. Marysville 16-5 (9)
10. Holton 19-6 (NR)

Class 2A
1. St. Mary’s-Colgan 27-0 (1)
2. Garden Plain 15-2 (2)
3. Sedgwick 21-2 (3)
4. Meade 17-3 (4)
5. Maranatha Christian 10-1 (6)
6. Smith Center 18-4 (7)
7. Hoxie 13-4 (10)
8. Trego Community 12-4 (8)
9. Wabaunsee 16-5 (NR)
10. Bishop Seabury 18-9 (5)

Class 1A
1. Centralia 21-0 (1)
2. Thunder Ridge 17-0 (2)
3. Spearville 17-0 (3)
4. Rural Vista 24-2 (4)
5. Argonia 17-1 (9)
6. South Central 17-1 (6)
7. Sylvan-Lucas 14-2 (7)
8. Wheatland/Grinnell 10-1 (8)
9. Valley Falls 17-3 (NR)
10. Chetopa 20-1 (10)

