Kings of Leon premiere video for “Only By the Night” rarity, “Frontier City”
This month, Kings of Leon's breakthrough 2008 album Only By the Night celebrate its 10th anniversary. To mark the milestone, the Nashville rockers have released a video for "Frontier City," a bonus track from the album. The clip, streaming now on YouTube, features behind-the-scenes footage from the recording of the song, which has become a fan favorite over the last decade. With the singles "Sex on Fire" and "Use Somebody," Only By the Night transformed Kings of Leon from buzzy alternative band to arena-headlining rock stars. It's the group's best-selling album, having been certified two-times platinum in the U.S. Kings of Leon's most recent album is 2016's WALLS.