Lady Gaga announces “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” will debut Thursday

"I couldn't make it as an actress, I was bad at auditioning," Gaga said. "I

never got a job."

Gaga says she credits Bradley Cooper for believing in her talent and helping her to bring it out.

Before the A Star Is Born soundtrack is released on October 5, we’ll get to hear at least one of the tracks in full.has announced that “Shallow” will debut Thursday at 9:30 a.m. PT on Apple Music’s Beats 1 with DJ. Gaga’s character, Ally, and’s Jackson Maine can be heard singing a snippet of the song in the movie’s trailer . On Monday, the day of the film’s L.A. premiere, Gaga released a teaser for another song off the soundtrack, the emotional ballad “Is That Alright?” Both A Star Is Born and the soundtrack come out October 5. Gaga has received uniformly great reviews for her role as Ally, but she told E! Online that there was a time she thought acting was out of the question for her.

"The most challenging part of this process for me was being as vulnerable as the character needed...but he made me feel so comfortable," she said. "He challenged me in ways I've never been challenged before and I am so so grateful to him for that."

