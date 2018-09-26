New Eagles Legacy box set, featuring all of the band’s albums and concert videos, due in November

Rhino
A huge Eagles
box set titled Legacy
, gathering the band's complete recording catalog as well as two concert videos, will be released November 2
.
The collection features 12 CDs, including the group's seven studio albums, three live records -- 1980's Eagles Live
, 1994's Hell Freezes Over
and 2000's Millennium Concert
-- and a new compilation featuring singles, single edits and B-sides. The package also includes a DVD version of Hell Freezes Over
and a Blu-ray edition of the 2005 concert video Farewell Tour: Live from Melbourne
.
The Eagles' studio albums span from their 1972 debut, Eagles
, through 2007's Long Road Out of Eden
, and include the massively successful 1976 record Hotel California
, which has sold more than 26 million copies in the U.S.
Among the tracks on the Singles and B-Sides
comp are single versions of "Take It Easy," "Best of My Love," "One of These Nights," "Lyin' Eyes" and "Take It to the Limit, the non-album B-side "Get You in the Mood," and the singles "Please Come Home for Christmas," "Funky New Year" and "Hole in the World."
Hell Freezes Over
and Millennium Concert
albums were remastered by acclaimed engineer Bob Ludwig
.
A 15-LP vinyl edition of Legacy
also will be available on November 2. It contains vinyl versions of all 11 albums featured in the CD box set but omits the concert videos.
Both collections will come packaged with a 54-page hardcover book boasting a career-spanning selection of rare and unseen photos, memorabilia and artwork.
The Eagles will launch a final series of 2018 U.S. tour dates
on October 6 in Hartford, Connecticut. The trek winds down December 7 in Honolulu.
Here are the Legacy
box set CDs and videos:
CDsEagles
(1972)Desperado
(1973)On the Border
(1974)One of These Nights
(1975)Hotel California
(1976)The Long Run
(1979)Eagles Live
(1980)Hell Freezes Over
(1994)Millennium Concert
(2000)Long Road Out of Eden
(two-CD) (2007)Singles and B-Sides
(2018)
DVDHell Freezes Over
(1994)
Blu-ray
Farewell Tour: Live from Melbourne
(2005)
And here's the track list for the Singles and B-Sides
compilation:
"Take It Easy" (Single Version)
"Get You in the Mood" (Non-LP B Side)
"Outlaw Man" (Single Version)
"Best of My Love" (Single Version)
"One of These Nights" (Single Edit)
"Lyin' Eyes" (Single Edit)
"Take It to the Limit" (Single Edit)
"Please Come Home for Christmas"
"Funky New Year"
"Hole in the World"
