On “60 Minutes” this Sunday, Paul McCartney admits John Lennon only complimented him once
With his latest album, Egypt Station, recently debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200, Paul McCartney is still on the promo trail: He'll be featured on the premiere of the 51st season of 60 Minutes, airing this Sunday on CBS at 7 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT. The segment will be the former Beatle's first-ever profile on the news program. He'll share some intimate recollections about his years with the Fab Four, as well as his experiences from his post-Beatles solo career. In a preview of the show posted on CBSNews.com and 60 Minutes' YouTube channel, Sir Paul discusses his collaborative relationship with John Lennon, revealing that he only remembers one time that his late band mate ever complimented him. "It was 'Here, There and Everywhere'…one of my songs on [the Revolver album]," McCartney recalls. "John [said after hearing the tune,] 'That's a really good song, lad. I love that song.' And I was like, 'Yes, he likes it!'…And I've remembered it to this day." Conversely, Paul says he regularly told John that "his stuff was great," while admitting he'd "normally have to be a little bit drunk" to tell him. Asked whether he and Lennon were competitive as songwriters, McCartney says they were, but "not openly." As an example, Paul points out that after John wrote "Strawberry Fields Forever," he responded by writing "Penny Lane," noting that he thought at the time, "He's remembering his old area in Liverpool, so I'll remember mine." McCartney's currently winding down the Canadian leg of his Freshen Up Tour, which wraps up with shows this Friday in Winnipeg and Sunday in Edmonton. Sir Paul also will be headlining the 2018 Austin City Limits Festival in Austin, Texas, on October 5 and October 12. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.