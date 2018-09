Pistol Annies will head to Hawaii for first confirmed concert

BMI

Thanks to social media , we knowhave been rehearsing, and now we know at least one place they’ll play:will headline this year’s Maui Songwriters Festival, withandjoining her for a special Annies concert. Ashley and Angaleena will also do solo sets during the gathering that takes place November 29 through December 1 in Hawaii. Performance rights organization BMI organizes the event. “I am excited to perform at the Maui Songwriters Festival this year,” Miranda says. “BMI has brought such incredible talent to the island in the past and I’m thrilled, along with The Pistol Annies, to join the ranks. It’s sure to be a memorable weekend of music!”andare just some of the other songwriters who are set to play. Tickets for the fourth annual festival go on sale October 6. You can find out more at MauiSongwritersFestival.com . The third album from Pistol Annies -- which they've hinted may be called Interstate Gospel -- is expected sometime this fall. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.