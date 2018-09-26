Pistol Annies will head to Hawaii for first confirmed concert
Thanks to social media, we know Pistol Annies have been rehearsing, and now we know at least one place they’ll play: Miranda Lambert will headline this year’s Maui Songwriters Festival, with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley joining her for a special Annies concert. Ashley and Angaleena will also do solo sets during the gathering that takes place November 29 through December 1 in Hawaii. Performance rights organization BMI organizes the event. “I am excited to perform at the Maui Songwriters Festival this year,” Miranda says. “BMI has brought such incredible talent to the island in the past and I’m thrilled, along with The Pistol Annies, to join the ranks. It’s sure to be a memorable weekend of music!” Luke Combs and Randy Houser are just some of the other songwriters who are set to play. Tickets for the fourth annual festival go on sale October 6. You can find out more at MauiSongwritersFestival.com. The third album from Pistol Annies -- which they've hinted may be called Interstate Gospel -- is expected sometime this fall. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.