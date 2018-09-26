Sara Bareilles says bringing “Waitress” to London’s West End is “beyond my wildest dreams”
Sara Bareilles is bringing Waitress across the pond. Her hit musical, for which she wrote the music and lyrics, is heading to London’s West End next year and she couldn’t be more excited. “To now be coming to London to have a West End opening is beyond my wildest dreams for this show,” the singer tells People. In preparation for the show’s U.K. opening, Sara showcased some of the musical’s songs at London jazz club Ronnie Scott’s on Tuesday. Sara, who previously starred in the lead role of pie maker Jenna in the Broadway version, is open to starring in the West End production as well. “I say never say never. I love being here, I love this show and I love the idea,” she tells People. “I know that I won’t be opening the show because I’m working on a record and launching other projects, so it just isn’t going to work.” She adds, “Maybe this will be my retirement plan where I’ll hop into the shows of Waitress all over the world.” Waitress will open at London’s Adelphi Theatre on February 8, 2019. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.