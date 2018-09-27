Ariana Grande, Pentatonix, Idina Menzel to perform on “A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway”

Polk PR/, Universal Stage Productions

The hit musical Wicked is celebrating its 15 anniversary on Broadway next month, and NBC is bringing the show's original stars, along with some big-name singers, together to mark the occasion. On October 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, NBC will air A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway, a concert tribute hosted byand, who, respectively, originated the roles of Elphaba and Glinda in the musical. They'll perform, and so willand more singers to be announced. The tribute will be taped at New York's Marquis Theater and will be produced by the musical's original creative team. Wicked takes place in the Land of Oz before Dorothy arrives, and is about the rivalry-turned-friendship between green-skinned Elphaba and blonde Glinda, who eventually become known, respectively, as the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch. The musical features such songs as "Defying Gravity," "For Good" and "Popular."