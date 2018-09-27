Barbra Streisand talks new album, says of Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born,” “It’s good!”

Columbia RecordsBarbra Streisand
starred in the 1976 version of A Star Is Born,
which was itself the third remake of the original 1937 movie starring Janet Gaynor.
It was also remade in 1954 with Judy Garland
. So what does Streisand think of the Gaga version?
"I haven't seen the full cut, but it's very good," she tells Billboard
. "Every time that film is made it's a success." She adds, "I loved Judy Garland
's version, I like this one a lot, and I liked mine!"
Streisand says Gaga, whom she calls by her birth name, Stefani
, is "the same age -- she's 32 I think, and I was 33 when I made that movie. But it's good!"
"It should have been made in the '90s," Streisand continues. "I thought it was going to be [redone] -- I was offered to direct it but I thought, 'Well, been there, done that.'" "It was going to be with rap music and a black cast, and then Beyoncé
[was attached]. But the story will always work and it's working again."
Streisand has a new album coming out on November 2 called Walls
, which is her first collection of mostly original songs since 2005. She tells Billboard
the album title refers to "the wall of society, the walls of this presidency, the walls that obstruct justice."
Barbra says the entire album is inspired by the current political climate. The first single, "Don't Lie To Me
," is out now, and it's about President Donald Trump
.
"It's my protest, in a sense, about this unprecedented time in our history," Streisand explains. "These times gave me energy. I felt so passionate about it. And music gave me that creative way to express my feelings. I'm very grateful to have music in my life, to be able to do that."
Here's the track listing for Walls
:
"What's On My Mind"
"Don't Lie to Me"
"Imagine/What a Wonderful World"
"Walls"
"Lady Liberty"
"What the World Needs Now"
"Better Angels"
"Love's Never Wrong"
"The Rain Will Fall"
"Take Care of This House"
"Happy Days Are Here Again"
