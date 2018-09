Barbra Streisand to release new album, “Walls,” with lead single about President Trump

Columbia Records

has a new studio album coming out on November 2 called Walls, which is her first collection of mostly original songs since 2005. She tells Billboard that the album title refers to "the wall of society, the walls of this presidency, the walls that obstruct justice." Steisand says the entire album is inspired by the current political climate. The first single, " Don't Lie To Me ," is out now, and it's about President. "It's my protest, in a sense, about this unprecedented time in our history," Streisand explains. "These times gave me energy. I felt so passionate about it. And music gave me that creative way to express my feelings. I'm very grateful to have music in my life, to be able to do that." Meanwhile, Barbra, who starred in the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, has positive things to say about the latest remake of the film, which featuresin the lead role. "I haven't seen the full cut, but it's very good," she tells Billboard . "Every time that film is made it's a success." She adds, "I loved's [1954] version, I like this one a lot, and I liked mine!" Streisand says Lady Gaga, whom she calls by her birth name,, is "the same age -- she's 32 I think, and I was 33 when I made that movie. But it's good!" The legendary entertainer continues, "It should have been made in the '90s. "I thought it was going to be [redone] -- I was offered to direct it but I thought, 'Well, been there, done that.' It was going to be with rap music and a black cast, and then[was attached]. But the story will always work and it's working again." Here's the track listing for Walls: "What's On My Mind""Don't Lie to Me""Imagine/What a Wonderful World""Walls""Lady Liberty""What the World Needs Now""Better Angels""Love's Never Wrong""The Rain Will Fall""Take Care of This House""Happy Days Are Here Again" Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.