Bow Wow apologizes for insulting his mentor Jermaine Dupri

After dissing So So Def Records founderearlier this week,is saying he’s sorry. “Want to apologize to my fans and the public and my SSD family lately i been tripping and acting like a f**k boy,” Bow Wow tweeted . “My mind is clear im back on track thanks to GOD! see you on the road. Forgive me for my immature ways. Lets handle business. Thanks." The feud began last week when Dupri said about Bow Wow during a radio interview , "The dude used to come on my bus and steal my jewelry." Bow Wow, born,, did not appreciate Dupri’s remarks. He tweeted , "Why cant n****s just keep my name out they mouth." He added , “I dont know why n****s start with me like i dont have the drop on these n*****s lives... bro u better calm down before i tell the world about your wife.” The former 106 & Park TV host is scheduled to join Dupri on the So So Def CULTURAL CURREN$Y TOUR which will also feature, andThe tour kicks off October 14 in Washington, D.C. and will consist of eleven concerts, wrapping up November 2 in Los Angeles. Dates also include shows in Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and New York City. Here are the So So Def CULTURAL CURREN$Y TOUR dates: 10/14 -- Washington, DC, Capital One Arena10/18 -- Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center10/19 -- Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena10/20 -- Greensboro, NC, Coliseum10/21 -- Atlanta, GA, Philips ArenaTBD -- Chicago, IL, United Center10/25 -- Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena10/26 -- Memphis, TN, FedExForum10/28 -- Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center10/31 -- Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena11/2 -- Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center