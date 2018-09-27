Chevelle announces rarities and B-sides album, “12 Bloody Spies”
Chevelle will release an album of rarities and B-sides titled 12 Bloody Spies on October 26. The Chicago rockers made the announcement by sending a letter to just 12 diehard fans. "We wanted to do something very special for you since you have been so dedicated and loyal over the years," the letter reads. "Our fans are truly the best, and we want you to know how much we appreciate you." A track list for 12 Bloody Spies has yet to be announced, but it'll presumably be revealed when the compilation goes up for pre-order this Friday. Chevelle's most recent album is 2016's The North Corridor.