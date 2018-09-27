Childish Gambino to resume This Is America tour in December

ABC/Randy HolmesChildish Gambino
will resume his This Is America tour in December after postponing several recent shows due to a foot injury.
The tour will continue on December 2 in Nashville, with subsequent stops in Denver, Vancouver, Oakland, San Jose, and Phoenix. It'll end with shows December 16 and 17 at The Forum in Los Angeles.
The September 29 concert in Seattle is canceled; ticket holders will receive a refund.
Gambino, aka Donald Glover
, has also canceled his October 7 performance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. He does plan to perform as scheduled at the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans on October 27.
TMZ
reported that Gambino injured himself Sunday night during his concert at the American Airlines Center in Dallas and ended his show 30 minutes early. A representative for the venue said that he broke his foot, which apparently aggravated a previous injury. Glover reportedly arrived at a show in Las Vegas Friday in a wheelchair while wearing a leg brace.
The Grammy winner has also said this will be his last Childish Gambino tour, but he may continue to perform as Donald Glover.
Here are the remaining Childish Gambino This Is America tour dates:
12/2 -- Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
12/4 -- Denver, CO, Pepsi Center
12/7 -- Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
12/11 --Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena
12/12 -- San Jose, CA, SAP Center
12/15 -- Phoenix, AZ, Gila River Arena
12/16 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
12/17 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.