Ed Sheeran scores third consecutive Song of the Year nod at BMI London Awards
Ed Sheeran has earned his third consecutive nomination for Song of the Year at this year's BMI London Awards, according to Sky News. Ed's global smash "Shape of You" is up against The Weeknd and Daft Punk' s "I Feel It Coming," James Arthur's "Say You Won't Let Go," Kygo and Selena Gomez's "It Ain't Me" and Zedd and Alessia Cara's "Stay" for the honor. If he wins, it'll also be the third time in a row he's taken home the prize. He won last year for "Love Yourself" and the year before that for "Thinking Out Loud." The BMI London award recognizes British and European writers with the most-played song of 2017 on radio and TV in the U.S. The winner will be announced at the Dorchester Hotel in London on October 1. Meanwhile, before Ed's recent concerts at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, he received a plaque celebrating the 4x-platinum certification of his album Divide and multi-platinum certifications of "Shape Of You," "Perfect," and "Castle On The Hill." Three other album tracks -- "Happier," "Galway Girl," and "Dive" -- have also now been platinum-certified.