For the third New Year’s Eve in a row, Keith Urban’s planning a Music City Midnight
Keith Urban ringing in the New Year by playing a free, late-night concert in Nashville is becoming a Music City tradition: For the third year in a row, the Aussie superstar will headline the December 31 celebration in the Tennessee capital. For the last two years, during his set, Keith has also delivered a show-stopping medley that pays tribute to the musicians we’ve lost in the past twelve months. This year, legendary rocker Peter Frampton, Nashville band Judah & the Lion, Caitlyn Smith, Devon Gilfillian, and the Fisk Jubilee Singers will all take the stage as well. You can find out more about the gathering known as Music City Midnight at VisitMusicCity.com. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.