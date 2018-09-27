Full Stop: Fleetwood Mac to release career-spanning compilation, “50 Years — Don’t Stop,” in November

Warner Bros. Records
As Fleetwood Mac
prepares launch a new North American tour
, the band has announced plans to release a career-spanning, 50-track compilation celebrating its 50th anniversary on November 16
. 50 Years -- Don't Stop
will be available as a three-CD set, a five-LP vinyl collection, a digital download and via streaming services.
The album delves into all eras of Fleetwood Mac's history, including its early days as a blues outfit led by guitarist Peter Green
; the early 1970s, when Bob Welch
and Christine McVie
were its lead singers and main songwriters; and its commercial heyday that coincided with Stevie Nicks
and Lindsey Buckingham
joining the band.
The first disc of the three-CD edition features highlights from Fleetwood Mac's catalog from 1968 through 1974. It includes such U.K. hits as "Black Magic Woman," "Man of the World," "Oh Well" and the chart-topping instrumental "Albatross."
The second disc focuses on the hugely successful period from 1975 to 1980, when Nicks and Buckingham joined McVie to produce such enduring tunes as "Over My Head," "Rhiannon," "Say You Love Me," "Go Your Own Way," "Don't Stop," "You Make Loving Fun," "Tusk," "Sara" and the #1 smash "Dreams."
The third CD spans from 1982 to 2013, when Fleetwood Mac issued its most recent studio recordings. It features '80s hits like "Hold Me," "Gypsy," "Big Love," "Little Lies" and "Everywhere," rarities such as rarities "Paper Doll" and "As Long as You Follow," a live version of the Nicks gem "Silver Springs," and "Sad Angel" from the 2013 EP Extended Play
.
A 20-track CD and digital edition of 50 Years -- Don't Stop
also will be released.
Fleetwood Mac's new tour kicks off October 3 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Here's the track list of the compilation's three-CD version:
Disc One
"Shake Your Moneymaker"
"Black Magic Woman"
"Need Your Love So Bad"
"Albatross"
"Man of the World"
"Oh Well -- Pt. I"
"Rattlesnake Shake"
"The Green Manalishi (with the Two Prong Crown)"
"Tell Me All the Things You Do"
"Station Man" (Single Version)
"Sands of Time" (Single Version)
"Spare Me a Little of Your Love"
"Sentimental Lady" (Single Version)
"Did You Ever Love Me"
"Emerald Eyes"
"Hypnotized"
"Heroes Are Hard to Find" (Single)
Disc Two
"Monday Morning"
"Over My Head" (Single Version)
"Rhiannon (Will You Ever Win)" (Single Version)
"Say You Love Me" (Single Version)
"Landslide"
"Go Your Own Way"
"Dreams"
"Second Hand News"
"Don't Stop"
"The Chain"
"You Make Loving Fun"
"Tusk"
"Sara" (Single Version)
"Think About Me" (Single Version)
"Fireflies" (Single Version)
"Never Going Back Again" (Live)
Disc Three
"Hold Me"
"Gypsy"
"Love In Store"
"Oh Diane"
"Big Love"
"Seven Wonders"
"Little Lies"
"Everywhere"
"As Long as You Follow"
"Save Me" (Single Version)
"Love Shines"
"Paper Doll"
"I Do" (Edit)
"Silver Springs" (Live Edit)
"Peacekeeper"
"Say You Will"
"Sad Angel"
And here's the track list of the single-CD edition of 50 Years -- Don't Stop
:
"Don't Stop"
"Go Your Own Way"
"Dreams"
"The Chain"
"Landslide"
"Rhiannon (Will You Ever Win)" (Single Version)
"Everywhere"
"Little Lies"
"Never Going Back Again" (Live)
"Tusk"
"Sara" (Single Version)
"Gypsy"
"Hold Me"
"Big Love"
"Seven Wonders"
"Save Me"
"Peacekeeper"
"Albatross"
"Man of the World"
"Oh Well -- Pt. I"
