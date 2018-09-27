Gladys Knight to lead American Music Awards tribute to the Queen of Soul

Dick Clark Productions

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

andwill perform a tribute to the lateon the 2018 American Music Awards. Their performance will honor The Queen of Soul’s gospel roots and her 1972 Grammy-winning live album, Amazing Grace, which was recorded at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles. “It’s a blessing to be a part of this moving musical tribute to honor our late queen and sister, Aretha,” Knight says. “She was an icon and visionary, radiated light and love through all of her life’s work, and touched all of us through her incredible gift of music.” “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the American Music Awards, dick clark productions and American Music Awards’ producer,, for honoring Aretha Franklin with a musical tribute for this year’s broadcast,” says, Franklin’s niece and executor of the Aretha Franklin Estate. “We still remember when Aretha won her first American Music Award in 1976 for Favorite Female Artist -- Soul/R&B,’ Owens adds. "Throughout the years, she went on to win five more awards and we will never forget when she hosted the show, as well as her memorable performances.helped to revolutionize American music and along the way, Aretha Franklin was part of that revolution.” The 2018 American Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.andlead all artists, with eight nominations.