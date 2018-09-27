It’s official: New Pistol Annies album Interstate Gospel is coming November 2

Pistol Annies have finally revealed details of their third album, which is indeed called Interstate Gospel, as had been rumored. The album, due November 2, features 14 tracks, all written by Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, except one, “This Too Shall Pass,” written by Ashley and Angaleena. You can pre-order the album starting today, and when you do, you'll instantly receive a free download of three songs: the title track, "Best Years of My Life" and "Got My Named Changed Back." They're also all available now to stream. The trio will give three intimate concerts to mark the album's release. On October 25, they'll play Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. On November 2, they'll be at New York's Town Hall, and in L.A., they'll play The Novo on November 7. Tickets go on sale October 5. Here's the track listing for Interstate Gospel: 1. "Interstate Prelude"
2. "Stop Drop and Roll One"
3. "Best Years of My Life"
4. "5 Acres of Turnips"
5. "When I Was His Wife"
6. "Cheyenne"
7. "Got My Name Changed Back"
8. "Sugar Daddy"
9. "Leavers Lullaby"
10. "Milkman"
11. "Commissary"
12. "Masterpiece"
13. "Interstate Gospel"
14. "This Too Shall Pass" Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
