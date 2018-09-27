Joe Budden and Cyn Santana return to “Love & Hip Hop: New York”
Following a four year hiatus, Joe Budden and Cyn Santana are back on Love & Hip Hop: New York. Budden and Santana are returning for the ninth season, which begins Monday, November 26 at 8 p.m. on VH1. Budden starred in seasons three and four and Santana appeared in season five. They'll join Remy Ma,Papoose, Safaree, Kimbella, Juelz Santana, Maino, Yandy Smith-Harris, Rich Dollaz, and Juju in the new season. More cast members will soon be announced. Love & Hip-Hop: New York launched the career of Cardi B, who appeared in seasons six and seven.