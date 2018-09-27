Join Black Stone Cherry on tour in “Carry Me on Down the Road” video
Black Stone Cherry has premiered the video for "Carry Me on Down the Road," a track from the band's new album, Family Tree. The clip, streaming now on YouTube, features behind-the-scenes footage of the Kentucky rockers' life on the road. "If you've ever wondered what it's like or wanted to experience a tour with us, the 'Carry Me on Down the Road' music video gives you the coolest & most unique perspective of our touring lives," the band says. "Tune in & turn it up y'all!!!" If you want to see Black Stone Cherry live in person, the band plays the Oklahoma's Tulsa State Fair this weekend. They kick off a European tour in November. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.