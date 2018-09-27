Kelsea Ballerini breaks a sweat shooting new “Miss Me More” video
Kelsea Ballerini not only performed "This Feeling" live with The Chainsmokers for the very first time this week on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she also found time to shoot her new music video. "Miss Me More" is the third single from Kelsea's Unapologetically album, and whatever happens in the video, it sounds pretty grueling. "Currently icing my back before finishing the last shot of the MMM music video," Kelsea tweeted. "By far the most physically challenged I've ever been." "gahhhh I can't wait for you to see this one," she went on, adding "wipes river of sweat out of eyes" Kelsea also attached an interesting combination of emojis: a high heel, a boxing glove, and a pair of lips. So far, we don't know when the "Miss Me More" video will be out. The song is one of the tracks on the Deluxe Edition of Unapologetically, which comes out October 26 and includes four new cuts.