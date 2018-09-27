Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/24/18

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with David E. Baier, Chairman and Robert S. Connell and Lynn Feldhausen members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by Robert S. Connell seconded by David E. Baier. Unanimous.

Steve Boyda, Marysville was present to observe the meeting.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Colby and Jenni Heinen, Blue Rapids, KS with the preconstruction pictures that were provided by the applicant. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the vouchers, as presented, and issue manual warrants from the respective funds. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Dane’s Automotive, Waterville, KS

for tires

$767.04-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108863

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig informed the Board that the Tumbleweed Road bridge will not be moved up because it has to be an 80 ft. bridge package and the bridge package we have on hand is a 50 ft. bridge package.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig also informed the Board that the east end of the concrete culvert 1/8 of a mile north of US Hwy. 36 dropped so traffic cones have been placed in the east lane to divert traffic. The culvert will have to be replaced with a bridge as to the amount of water that drains through the culvert.

Ron Scheller met with the Board to discuss a culvert south of Hwy. 36 on 16th Road by the old Home City School.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board to give them an update on the upcoming tax sale and presented a Quit Claim Deed to be signed for the Marshall County Assisted Living Facility.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen approved the Chairman signing a Quit Claim Deed deeding Lot 1, Phase 1, Country Place Addition to the City of Marysville, Kansas located in Section 27, Township 2 South, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Marshall County, Kansas to Marshall County Assisted Living, LLC. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 9:30 a.m. to discuss matters of attorney client privilege with County Counselor Jason Brinegar present. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

County Sanitarian Marlene Stamm met with the Board to give a quarterly update.

Emergency Management Director William Schwindamann Jr. met with the Board to present the EMPG grant in the amount of $23,176.00. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the signing of the EMPG grant. Unanimous.

Emergency Management Director William Schwindamann Jr. also presented the information on replacing a Remote Adapter that was hit by lighting. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Midwest Mobile Radio Service, Inc., St. Joseph, MO

For radio equipment tone remote adapters

$1,523.00-911 Special fund-P.O. # 5733

Emergency Management Director William Schwindamann Jr. also recommended a step increase for Leslie Jeter, Emergency Management Office Clerk from Clerk I, Step II at $15.35 an hour to Clerk II, Step I at $15.63 an hour effective October 1, 2018. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the following step increase for Leslie Jeter, Emergency Management Office Clerk from Clerk I, Step II at $15.35 an hour to Clerk II, Step I at $15.63 an hour effective October 1, 2018. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the County’s share of payrolls and related vouchers, as presented, processed the motor vehicle payroll and issued manual warrants from the respective funds. Unanimous.

Sheriff Daniel A. Hargrave, Undersheriff Timothy Ackerman and Jeff Lane and Andrew Oliver, TreanorHL met with the Board to present plans for a jail expansion.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to sign a Pawnee Mental Health Proclamation declaring September 2018 as Recovery Month in Marshall County and calls upon the citizens, government agencies, public and private institutions, businesses and school to recognize the importance of recovery and to commit our community to increasing awareness and understanding of substance use and mental disorders and the need for appropriate and accessible services for all people. Unanimous.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to adjourn at 11:47 a.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, October 1, 2018 starting at 8:30 a.m.